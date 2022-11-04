NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Lojo Simon’s Family Trilogy returns FP 110422

Lojo Simon’s Family Trilogy returns to Bare Bones stage on November 15, holiday show announced

Bare Bones Theatre returns with the second installment of Lojo Simon’s L’Dor v’Dor on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). 

Lojo Simon s Jaidyn Johns

Photos courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

Jaidyn Johns

This tender story about a mixed-race Jewish family facing the decline of its patriarch features actors Ben Farrow, DeeDee Rescher, Veltria Roman, Jaidyn Johns, Paul Freeman and Ava Burton, who is also directing the reading. The first part of this trilogy received rave reviews at Bare Bones earlier this year, and this new play is sure to inspire meaningful conversation about life and death with post-play facilitator Andrea Deerheart, Ph.D., ELP, of The Heartway. Deerheart is known in Laguna as the leader of end-of-life conversations at the Death Café at Susi Q Senior Center.

Lojo Simon s Veltria Brown

Click on photo for a larger image

Veltria Brown

And now for something completely different: On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bare Bones presents Santa Hates Me, a celebration of the Naughty in all of us, featuring songs, poetry, stories and tall tales performed by Jason Feddy, Ava Burton, Tom Shelton, Diana Burbano and Lionel Shelton. You won’t want to miss this fun holiday event.

Tickets for both shows are $30 for General Admission and $50 for VIP seating, which includes a drink from the bar.

Visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org to learn more or purchase tickets directly by clicking here.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a creative epicenter in downtown Laguna with exhibition space, events, and promotion to support artists in theatre, visual arts, music, video and still photography, film, dance, prose and poetry, and arts education.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

