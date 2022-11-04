NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com. Pictured is Cliff Wassmann.

 

