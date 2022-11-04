NewLeftHeader

few clouds

59.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Halloween arrived at Lower Three Arch Bay 110422

Halloween arrived at Lower Three Arch Bay

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Halloween in Lower Three Arch Bay feels a bit like the Laguna Beach of the 1960s – few cars with adults following their kids as they run from house to house, stopping to talk to neighbors, slowing down to look at decorations and then the amazing sunset on All Hallows’ Eve…making the night magically spooky.

Halloween arrived family with spiders

Click on photo for a larger image

This family is enjoying its creepy, crawly spiders

Halloween arrived hula girls

Click on photo for a larger image

These young ladies will hula for sweet treats

Halloween arrived Trick or Treat

Click on photo for a larger image

Trick-or-Treat! Give me something good to eat.

Halloween arrived witch greets

Click on photo for a larger image

This ugly witch is greeting trick-or-treaters

Halloween arrived Batman

Click on photo for a larger image

Batman is pondering which house to visit next

Halloween arrived butterfly

Click on photo for a larger image

This butterfly flutters against the setting sun

Halloween arrived gondoliers

Click on photo for a larger image

Generations of family gondoliers

Halloween arrived avocado and leopard

Click on photo for a larger image

This avocado and leopard show off their goodies

Halloween arrived creatures large and small

Click on photo for a larger image

Eerie creatures large and small warn visitors to “turn back”

Halloween arrived riding two on a bike

Click on photo for a larger image

Two on a bike – riding into the night

Halloween arrived spooks and skeletons

Click on photo for a larger image

Spooks and skeletons…oh my!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.