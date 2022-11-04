NewLeftHeader

few clouds

59.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Love Among the Ruins FP 110422

Love Among the Ruins: Everything old is new again 

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jason Niedle

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

(A word of advice from Director Michael Arabian: Allow yourself the pleasure of the play without spoiling its secrets by previewing the film.)

At its core, Love Among the Ruins is a romantic comedy. Around its edges, the play is also a courtroom drama with a bit of Shakespearean tragedy tossed in (Shakespeare is quoted more than once). But this isn’t your typical teenage rom-com. This is a later-in-life love story. The lead characters are in their 70s, which is refreshing to see in a culture obsessed with youth. 

Sir Arthur Granville-Jones, a London barrister played by Peter Strauss, looks back on his life with the kind of sorrow one feels about true love that got away. A sorrow that accompanies decades of loneliness and a life of compromise. But this dose of melancholy is delivered with Strauss’s impeccable acting and several laugh-out-loud moments. 

Jessica Medlicott, an aging British stage actress played by JoBeth Williams, may never have known true love at all, chewing through men for their money and youthful good looks as only women of magnificence can. As Jessica’s character subtly suggests, beauty has always been women’s strongest currency (at least in the 1930s when the play is set). 

When Jessica seeks out Sir Arthur’s legal counsel in a breach of promise suit that threatens her inherited fortune, it unearths bittersweet memories that have lingered for more than 40 years. If the past is prologue (to quote another Shakespearean line), those memories might jeopardize the case. 

That’s enough of the spoilers. 

Love among the ruins 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Peter Strauss and JoBeth Williams star in the World Premiere of “Love Among the Ruins,” directed by Michael Arabian and now playing at the Laguna Playhouse through November 13.

Love Among the Ruins gives audiences the opportunity to watch two accomplished actors in the twilight of their careers, but the top of their game. Strauss, best known for his roles in Rich Man, Poor Man and his Emmy-award winning role in The Jericho Mile, plays a lovesick lawyer with more command over the law than his own heart. With a convincing English accent, Strauss delivers passionate soliloquies, angry diatribes and a fair amount of precise legalese. 

Williams, famous for her roles in Poltergeist, The Big Chill, Stir Crazy, Dogs of War and Kramer vs Kramer, got her start on stage in the 1970s and looks utterly at home in the theater. “I love doing plays because you’re able to play the arc of a character in every performance,” Williams said. “Film and television are all broken up because they’re filmed out of order and over a long period of time. Getting the pleasure of the arc – of the emotional journey – of the character each night isn’t possible in film or television. But when you do a play, every performance is different. It’s a journey and, when you’re done, you have a sense of completion.”

A live audience, Williams adds, only heightens the thrill. “They’re another character in the play. Even if they’re quiet, you feel their participation in the event. That makes it very exciting. The camera is much colder than real people sitting in seats.” 

Love among the ruins 2

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Martin Kildare, JoBeth Williams, Peter Strauss and CJ Blaine Eldred star in “Love Among the Ruins”

But it was Jessica Medlicott’s character that drew Williams to the role. “Jessica was an actress, which opens up all sorts of avenues for theatrical behavior,” Williams said. “That’s fun for an actress to play. If you’re playing a different kind of character, it just looks like you’re a hambone. But if you [have permission] to flaunt around and use a cigarette holder (as I do in this play), you’re able to envision all those movie sirens from the 1930s. That’s fun.”

Another appeal for Williams, though, was Jessica’s age. “It’s so rare to have a play about two older people romantically involved,” Williams said. “I did The Gin Game last spring. That’s also about two old people, but it’s very dark and sad. This play has meat and poignancy to it, but it’s fun watching these two people dance around each other. There’s humor. As soon as I read it, I was taken with it and knew I wanted to do this.”

Love among the ruins 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Peter Strauss and JoBeth Williams, known for their work in film and television, deliver stunning performances on stage

“A love story between two older people is rare,” said Director Michael Arabian. “There’s great value in this theme for older people who think they’ll never find romantic love again. These two do. And it’s beautiful to see. That’s one thing that excited all of us.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Set in 1934 England, performed in 2022 America, some of its subtler themes reverberate louder today than they may have a few years ago. 

Don’t you think it interesting, Sir Arthur, that a woman’s expected behavior is most always determined by men? This line, delivered by Williams towards the play’s beginning, is one of her favorites. 

“Honey,” Williams said, “that ain’t changed all that much. I’m looking at Texas and Florida and thinking, ‘Oh boy, we’re going backwards.’”

Williams marched in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s for women’s rights. “It’s interesting looking back to the 1930s,” she said. “The same things that we’re frustrated about now were true then. Here we are, in 2022, still fighting the same battles for control over our own lives.”

“It’s amazing how history repeats itself,” said Arabian. “A lot of the issues in the play are still happening now. Women won the right to vote in the 1920s, and this play is set in 1934, but women still had few rights in both the U.S. and England at that time. With the current abortion issue and other civil rights issues in this country – the timing of this play couldn’t be better.”

love among the ruins 4

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Tyee Tilghman, Peter Strauss and CJ Blaine Eldred in “Love Among the Ruins”

For Ava Burton, who plays the court stenographer, the play evoked the recent real-life courtroom drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “I loved the play when I first read it,” Burton said. “But I wondered about its point in the modern day. Then I thought about the Depp case. It’s another who-did-what-to-whom. Another he-said-she-said in a bloody courtroom battle. It’s all still going on.”

Love among the ruins 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) JoBeth Williams, Ava Burton, Peter Strauss, Patrick Vest, Tyee Tilghman, Tom Shelton and Katy Tang

Arabian employed a clever theatrical technique to bridge the time gap between 1934 and present day. Using both black-and-white and colorized images projected onto a transparent curtain, the audience experiences a kind of technological time-travel. 

“This is set just after the Depression. England was bouncing back. We’re showing some images of the Depression, as well as images of London getting a foothold and enjoying a robust life again (which was happening in America too),” said Arabian. “I think the audiences will be very interested in that. But I don’t want the play to come across as an older, stodgy English play just because it’s set in the 1930s. By applying some modern technology to the presentation, it makes the play more vital to a viewing audience who’s used to so much technology these days.”

For all this talk about the Great Depression and women’s eroding rights, Love Among the Ruins is heartwarming, sweet and humorous. “Everybody loves a beautiful love story,” Arabian said. “This play is indeed a romantic comedy. Here I’m talking about the Depression, civil rights and all these dramatic issues. But the play is very funny. That’s what makes the dramatic elements even more poignant. Because much of it happens through humor.

Love among the ruins 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Peter Strauss and JoBeth Williams remind audiences that it’s never too late to fall in love

Love Among the Ruins runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. For information and ticketing, visit the Laguna Playhouse website by clicking here.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.