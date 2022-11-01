Meet the 2022 City Council candidates 110122

Meet the 2022 City Council candidates

By SARA HALL

With election day just a week away, voters are making their final decisions on this year’s candidates for Laguna Beach City Council.

When residents head to their local polling station on Tuesday (Nov. 8), they’ll choose between: Peter Blake, Ruben Flores, Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil.

The candidates attended several forums during the election season, including: The first of the year hosted by Village Laguna; a heated debate co-presented by the Chamber of Commerce, Laguna Beach Board of Realtors and KXFM radio; an art-focused discussion hosted by the LB Arts Alliance; a virtual meet-up highlighting specific neighborhood issues hosted by the South Laguna Civic Association; and the last of the campaign season, put on by Greater Laguna Beach GOP, which tested the candidates budget knowledge and funding priorities.

Candidates covered several hot topics related to: Local ballot measures (primarily Measure Q, the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative), taking over ownership of county beaches, Laguna’s village character, long-term visions for the city, housing issues, wildfires, parking and the idea of taking over control of Coast Highway. They also commented about the city’s recent actions to purchase property, including the former St. Catherine of Siena School, and for a South Laguna fire station, first the former Italian restaurant, Ti Amo, and more recently the parcel currently occupied by LB Dental Group.

Read on for some special Stu News Laguna candidate coverage.

*Editor’s note: Candidates are listed alphabetically.

*Candidates were asked to keep answers to 150 words or less and the Expand/Add section to 100 words.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Council candidates tackle the issues in Laguna Beach

Peter Blake • peterblakeforcitycouncil2022.com

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Peter Blake

•READER QUESTION: Is undergrounding utility poles a top priority for you? How will you address this issue citywide?

It’s a top priority! I want to start with all of the safety-related choke points in town that can potentially block ingress and egress in the event of a catastrophic situation.

•READER QUESTION: Your opinion on the lawsuits filed against the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Road, the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update and the Downtown Specific Plan?

I believe in the activists’ rights to be able to sue when they feel that justice has not been served. I also believe that if those lawsuits are unfounded and the activists filing them are acting maliciously, then they should have to suffer the consequences. I believe that the lawsuits mentioned are unfounded and political by nature.

•READER QUESTION: Do you have any conflicts of interest (financial, professional, or personal), that would require you to recuse yourself from discussions/votes on any major city issues?

I own a building in the Downtown and am always conscious of conflicts when I vote.

•Your plans for the future management of South Laguna beaches following the city taking over responsibility from the county?

I’m thrilled for us to be taking over the beaches and will be engaged in planning for all concerns including environmental, parking, maintenance, etc.

•What are your short-term and long-term visions for the former St. Catherine property once the purchase is finalized?

I envision a community center at St. Catherine’s that will serve the residents. It will encompass recreation, academic uses, arts, safety via a police sub-station, community events and athletic uses.

•Do you agree with the city’s current wildfire mitigation efforts? What do you feel is the right approach?

We have an incredible approach to wildfire mitigation that has been lauded by other governmental agencies. We’re bridging the gap between safety and our beautiful trees and fauna. Our fire department and our new chief are world-class.

•What is your opinion on appropriate decorum on the dais and addressing division in the community?

Division is a sign of healthy political discourse. For years the residents were afraid to speak against Village Laguna and their iron-fisted grip on local politics for fear of retribution. Residents now feel comfortable expressing their views and are freely doing so. Cries for civility should come with a warning. I never trust politicians who run on civility or call out their opponents for incivility. They’re usually passive/aggressively uncivil or don’t have the strength to stand up and fight. I have been uncivil to activists who deserve it and will continue to be uncivil when they threaten the quality of life for my residents.

•Your plan to respond to the state-imposed mandates regarding housing?

We have no choice but to follow the state’s mandates. It’s also the right thing to do. We need to build housing for our elders, workforce and next generation.

Hot topics & fast answers:

*Editor’s Note: Candidates were asked to answer only with: Support/Agree; Oppose/Disagree; or Undecided. Blank spaces mean they declined to answer.

Measure Q (voter approval for major development)? NO!

Measure R (voter approval for hotel projects)? NO!

Measure S (wage and standards for hotel workers)? NO!

Purchasing former Ti Amo property financially wise? YES!

City taking control of Coast Highway? YES!

Doheny desalination facility? Undecided

Expand/Add:

Laguna is transcending from being a seaside village to a small city. We need leaders who have a vision for the future and are willing to roll up their sleeves and work to maintain its charm and historicity, while realizing its incredible potential. I see a more cultured and sophisticated community emerging that is more commensurate with the new generation of residents. I will work to make Laguna safer, more beautiful, and will strive to enable a world-class dining and retail experience for my residents and visitors.

Ruben Flores • rubenflorescitycouncil.com

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Ruben Flores

•READER QUESTION: Is undergrounding utility poles a top priority for you? How will you address this issue citywide?

Yes, it is of utmost importance. Ingress and egress to our town in case of fire or other emergency is very important. Unfortunately, poles are hit on a regular basis in the canyon and we are fortunate that more fires have not been started by this.

Undergrounding equals being prepared and working toward preventative maintenance. If this is done throughout the city, we can enjoy more safe days and less stress. Yes, this is a costly endeavor and we should look to all outside assistance that is available and safety is the #1 concern for us all.

•READER QUESTION: Your opinion on the lawsuits filed against the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Road, the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update and the Downtown Specific Plan?

It is a shame that this family has had to endure such hardship and I would not wish this on anyone. I wonder who buys a property that is more than 60 years old and doesn’t consider if it is of historical significance and how that may weigh into the development of the property. Perhaps going to the agencies that exist and looking for ways to develop that encourage historic salvage yet allowing one to grow the property to its maximum value.

•READER QUESTION: Do you have any conflicts of interest (financial, professional, or personal), that would require you to recuse yourself from discussions/votes on any major city issues?

I don’t feel I do. And I would get advice given my dealings with Mr. Mohammad Honarkar. I would not want to be inappropriate. I may need to recuse myself regarding current but not past dealings.

•Your plans for the future management of South Laguna beaches following the city taking over responsibility from the county?

Now that we have taken over the responsibility of the South Laguna beaches, it’s time to add some bathrooms, more trash cans, more lifeguard towers and the kindness and integrity that the Laguna Beach lifeguards have brought to the rest of the beaches of LAGUNA.

•What are your short-term and long-term visions for the former St. Catherine property once the purchase is finalized?

I have my own particular visions, but more importantly are the thoughts of the residents of LAGUNA. Let’s hold some town hall meetings and see what is wanted and needed. Put that all up on a vision board and see what transpires. Arts, recreation, city facilities and some South Laguna needs all can be housed in this great new space.

•Do you agree with the city’s current wildfire mitigation efforts? What do you feel is the right approach?

I agree that we are getting better at meeting the needs. And I feel there is more that can be done. Perhaps more water-dropping aircraft, further need of hand crews in more areas throughout the town.

I feel there are areas that need more attention and it would be great to get some resident input on where they feel fire safety has been overlooked.

We know our town is fire prone as our insurance companies tell us. Let’s all work together to make it more safe.

•What is your opinion on appropriate decorum on the dais and addressing division in the community?

Civility is first. Treating each other with respect. We can agree to disagree at any time and yet not resort to rude behavior. If more energy was spent toward finding a solution and less aggressive behavior toward one another we might find that support from the community emerges and an overall kinder Laguna Beach emerges.

•Your plan to respond to the state-imposed mandates regarding housing?

This is one of the biggest challenges to our small town. We have so few open spaces and yet have a quota to fill. Let’s come together to find the solution.

Every meeting someone blurts out a new and innovative thought on the matter, but I don’t feel those individual thoughts have been congealed and reiterated so that we may better understand what inventory we already have that may help fulfill the mandates.

Hot topics & fast answers:

*Editor’s Note: Candidates were asked to answer only with: Support/Agree; Oppose/Disagree; or Undecided. Blank spaces mean they declined to answer.

Measure Q (voter approval for major development)? Yes

Measure R (voter approval for hotel projects)? No

Measure S (wage and standards for hotel workers)? No

Purchasing former Ti Amo property financially wise? No*

City taking control of Coast Highway? Yes

Doheny desalination facility? Undecided

*Editor’s Note: Continued in Expand/Add section.

Expand/Add:

TI AMO: I don’t think the way it was purchased was wise. Purchasing property in Laguna Beach at a good price is usually a great thing, but when dealing with taxpayer dollars it needs to be done better.

Sue Kempf • sueforcouncil.com

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Sue Kempf

•READER QUESTION: Is undergrounding utility poles a top priority for you? How will you address this issue citywide?

Definitely. Edison has agreed in writing that they support undergrounding utilities on Laguna Canyon Road. This allowed us to apply for a $50M grant from FEMA and we expect to get feedback on our application in the next few months.

Additionally, I want to continue to pursue funding opportunities for undergrounding from other sources that may become available. Undergrounding Laguna Canyon Road is one of my top priorities and is long overdue.

•READER QUESTION: Your opinion on the lawsuits filed against the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Road, the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update and the Downtown Specific Plan?

I hope the city perseveres on all three lawsuits.

The Preservation Ordinance has broad support in the community and was thoroughly vetted. I don’t appreciate this organization suing the Kirby family. They followed the rules and the process.

The Downtown Specific Plan loosens the rules a bit to encourage new businesses in town, promote economic vitality and reduce vacant storefronts. We are living in very challenging times and I think the Downtown Specific Plan provides us the ability to make adjustments without too much red tape.

•READER QUESTION: Do you have any conflicts of interest (financial, professional, or personal), that would require you to recuse yourself from discussions/votes on any major city issues?

No, I do not.

•Your plans for the future management of South Laguna beaches following the city taking over responsibility from the county?

We negotiated a great deal with the county; $22M which we will use to fund lifeguards, needed equipment and additional monitoring. I credit Bob Whalen for getting this done. The $22M will be placed in a separate fund for the South Laguna beaches and we will also deposit parking and Lost Pier Café revenues into this fund as well.

While I appreciate the work of OC Parks providing services to our beaches, I know our Laguna Beach Marine Safety team will do their usual excellent job.

•What are your short-term and long-term visions for the former St. Catherine property once the purchase is finalized?

Many residents have never toured the St. Catherine’s facility and I would like the city to offer our residents the opportunity to walk through it. Then I would like the council to conduct numerous study sessions to get input on uses from residents.

There is very high interest in the community in this property and I know we will formulate the right plan.

•Do you agree with the city’s current wildfire mitigation efforts? What do you feel is the right approach?

Yes. In 2019, Bob Whalen and I wrote the first Fire Mitigation/Fire Safety Plan. Included in the plan is the helipod filling station that was used effectively to fight the recent Coastal Fire. We are planning to install more of these helipods adjacent to the wildland interface as they serve as a force multiplier for air attacks.

We also have funded a defensible space inspector to assist homeowners with suggestions for protecting and hardening homes.

•What is your opinion on appropriate decorum on the dais and addressing division in the community?

It is incumbent on each councilmember to conduct themselves professionally while serving the community. I always try to be respectful to the public, city staff and my fellow councilmembers in all my interactions.

We have censured two councilmembers in the past few years and neither has made a real impact. Interrupting speakers, name calling, walking out of meetings, screaming “point of order” is not my idea of respecting and representing our city well.

Residents should also be respectful to one another in public meetings and participation on social media platforms. Thankfully, most residents know how to communicate effectively without diminishing others.

•Your plan to respond to the state-imposed mandates regarding housing?

The city is required to plan for 394 additional housing units, some of which will be low and medium income. The easiest way to achieve this target is to allow adaptive re-use of existing office space, add 2nd story units where possible and permit a change of use of certain buildings such as light commercial sites. We can count 120 ADUs against the 394 required units.

Hot topics & fast answers:

*Editor’s Note: Candidates were asked to answer only with: Support/Agree; Oppose/Disagree; or Undecided. Blank spaces mean they declined to answer.

Measure Q (voter approval for major development)? No

Measure R (voter approval for hotel projects)? No

Measure S (wage and standards for hotel workers)? No

Purchasing former Ti Amo property financially wise? Yes*

City taking control of Coast Highway? Yes

Doheny desalination facility? Yes

*Editor’s Note: Continued in Expand/Add section.

Expand/Add:

TI AMO: The city will likely sell the Ti Amo site in the near future. Based on the asking and sale prices of nearby properties, the city will likely make money on the Ti Amo site. The proceeds of the sale of the Ti Amo property could be used to build the new fire station in South Laguna.

Mark Orgill • markorgill.com

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mark Orgill

Mark Orgill

•READER QUESTION: Is undergrounding utility poles a top priority for you? How will you address this issue citywide?

Public safety is my top priority. Costs for any undergrounding should be shared among all stakeholders including Caltrans, the county and the city.

•READER QUESTION: Your opinion on the lawsuits filed against the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Road, the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update and the Downtown Specific Plan?

I do not agree with the Hawthorne lawsuit.

I have not read the briefs on the Historic Preservation Ordinance or the Downtown Specific Plan.

•READER QUESTION: Do you have any conflicts of interest (financial, professional, or personal), that would require you to recuse yourself from discussions/votes on any major city issues?

I have a labor claim against Muhammad Honarkar. If he ever files an actual application for one of his projects, and if by that time the claim is not resolved, I would recuse myself.

•Your plans for the future management of South Laguna beaches following the city taking over responsibility from the county?

I need to study this but I attach great weight to comments I’ve heard from residents who live in the most affected areas concerning staffing levels and hours of operation.

•What are your short-term and long-term visions for the former St. Catherine property once the purchase is finalized?

I want to see a fully inclusive, fully transparent and deliberative public process. I don’t have a lot of preconceived notions except that I want to listen and learn more before taking a hard position on specific uses.

•Do you agree with the city’s current wildfire mitigation efforts? What do you feel is the right approach?

We’ve made tremendous progress. I’m interested in any ideas aimed at strengthening our efforts.

•What is your opinion on appropriate decorum on the dais and addressing division in the community?

I will do everything I can to restore civility to city hall.

•Your plan to respond to the state-imposed mandates regarding housing?

This is our obligation. We need a specific plan with resources and deadlines.

This is an opportunity to use the mandate to achieve housing needs that are specific to Laguna Beach. Artist housing, senior housing, workforce and city employee housing.

Hot topics & fast answers:

*Editor’s Note: Candidates were asked to answer only with: Support/Agree; Oppose/Disagree; or Undecided. Blank spaces mean they declined to answer.

Measure Q (voter approval for major development)? Oppose

Measure R (voter approval for hotel projects)? Oppose

Measure S (wage and standards for hotel workers)? Oppose

Purchasing former Ti Amo property financially wise? No

City taking control of Coast Highway? Yes

Doheny desalination facility? Yes

Expand/Add:

During this campaign season, it has been an honor and a privilege to be able to meet and speak with so many residents of Laguna and listen to their hopes for Laguna’s future. I sincerely thank everyone who has supported me in so many ways. Should the voters elect me to serve on City Council on Nov. 8, I will keep listening to residents and bring a positive spirit to solving the many complex issues facing us.

Jerome Pudwill • jeromepudwill4citycouncil.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Jerome Pudwill

•READER QUESTION: Is undergrounding utility poles a top priority for you? How will you address this issue citywide?

Undergrounding should be a priority. It’s both a safety and aesthetic issue that benefits everyone. Evacuation routes and routes in high fire risks zones should be our priority.

The question is how to fund it. Laguna Canyon Road (seven miles) alone could cost up to $20M a mile.

The total cost of undergrounding primarily non-residential routes – such as Laguna Canyon Road, Glenneyre, Coast Highway and other evacuation routes – should be totaled and the council should develop funding mechanisms, such as increasing sales taxes, a real estate transaction tax, increasing the TOT, tax on commercial property, grants and funds from the city’s revenues.

The city has been purchasing undergrounding credits from other cities at 50% of their value, so we need to continue doing that, while pursuing state and federal grants.

We need to broaden the funding mechanisms so that all benefiting groups are paying their fair share.

•READER QUESTION: Your opinion on the lawsuits filed against the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Road, the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update and the Downtown Specific Plan?

Hawthorne – Unfortunately, this is in the hands of the courts. Some form of mediation early on could have resolved these issues.

Historic Preservation Ordinance Update – The current ordinance is flawed and should be amended. It does little to promote historic preservation. Laguna has more than12,000 dwellings, with just over 180 residences having a K or E rating. These homes represent .015 of Laguna’s total residences. We must see that they remain historic, as they represent Laguna’s heritage and add to its unique character.

Downtown Specific Plan – The DSP needs some revisions to ensure that Downtown doesn’t turn into an overcrowded Disneyland By The Sea, with taxpayers continuing to pay the lion’s share for visitor services and new parking structures. The height limits we’ve had for decades need to be retained. Building owners have an obligation to provide parking for their tenants and customers. Preservation of historic commercial buildings also needs attention.

•READER QUESTION: Do you have any conflicts of interest (financial, professional, or personal), that would require you to recuse yourself from discussions/votes on any major city issues?

None.

•Your plans for the future management of South Laguna beaches following the city taking over responsibility from the county?

We need to install public restrooms and increase both beach and Coast Highway clean up.

We must also assure safety and security on the beaches by adding more rangers as needed.

Parking remains a problem, but some solutions may be at hand from the parking solutions firm currently evaluating the situation. If asked, residents of South Laguna might be in favor of installing parking meters along those sections of Coast Highway where visitors won’t impact neighborhood parking. At a minimum, the city could collect money from visitors that could be used to provide the sanitation and safety services cited above.

More visible warning signs and education needs to be provided regarding the breaching of the Aliso Creek berm.

•What are your short-term and long-term visions for the former St. Catherine property once the purchase is finalized?

These decisions should be made by the community as a whole – not just by politicians.

Workshops should be held for all Laguna neighborhoods to identify what residents want. Same for civic organizations. The results of these meetings should determine best use. I am opposed to the use of any but a small portion of the property for city staff or other city services, unless the residents agree.

•Do you agree with the city’s current wildfire mitigation efforts? What do you feel is the right approach?

Yes. The recent fire mitigation presentation to the City Council showed an extensive, robust program with an array of defensive and offensive solutions to fires. But there is always room for more improvement. It may be worth looking at water cannons for some of the more vulnerable areas.

We need to provide incentives for homeowners to harden their sites. This is the best practice for ensuring the survivability of a home in a major fire. The city must also expand its cooperative fire safety network with other city, county, state and federal firefighting units – especially helicopter units – for increased fire suppression.

•What is your opinion on appropriate decorum on the dais and addressing division in the community?

Civility must be restored. That is fundamental to ensuring residents can fully participate in the democratic process we hold so dear.

Residents deserve to be treated with respect and proper decorum. They also deserve to be heard. When residents are beaten down, insulted or ignored, they no longer participate in civic discourse. Instead of representing residents’ interests, a City Council can be seduced by individuals and special interest groups – committing taxpayers to projects that cost them millions, but with little benefit for residents.

•Your plan to respond to the state-imposed mandates regarding housing?

Laguna is required to provide zoning to allow 394 housing units to be built over the next 10 years. Regrettably, Laguna’s revised 10-year Housing Element was rejected by the state. The city needs to complete Laguna’s element soon or else developers will be allowed to build housing complexes in already busy commercial zones.

Future Goals: To remain diverse and robust, Laguna needs to provide work-force housing, artist work-live housing and affordable housing for seniors.

Approving of more ADUs and permitting of illegal units without penalties if upgraded to codes can help meet our housing goals. Also look to the conversion of commercial spaces into residential units. Many residential units along Coast Highway and Downtown were converted to commercial use. Many could be residential units again.

Hot topics & fast answers:

*Editor’s Note: Candidates were asked to answer only with: Support/Agree; Oppose/Disagree; or Undecided. Blank spaces mean they declined to answer.

Measure Q (voter approval for major development)? Support

Measure R (voter approval for hotel projects)? Oppose

Measure S (wage and standards for hotel workers)? Support

Purchasing former Ti Amo property financially wise? Disagree

City taking control of Coast Highway? Support

Doheny desalination facility? Undecided

Expand/Add:

Alex Rounaghi • rounaghiforcouncil.com

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Alex Rounaghi

Alex Rounaghi

•READER QUESTION: Is undergrounding utility poles a top priority for you? How will you address this issue citywide?

Undergrounding utility poles has been my top priority from the start of my campaign – just check out my candidate statement from when I first filed my candidacy. Along Laguna Canyon Road in particular, utility poles pose an unallowable risk. There have been multiple incidents in the last few years of cars crashing into the canyon utility poles; accidents like these are preventable and can easily lead to wildfire. Undergrounding is common sense. Plus, it would beautify our city.

The full cost of undergrounding the canyon utilities should not be borne solely by the city. At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Whalen indicated that the city had applied for a federal FEMA grant that would cover 75% of the cost of undergrounding the canyon utilities. I also think we can leverage state and county dollars for this effort, as this is truly a regional issue.

•READER QUESTION: Your opinion on the lawsuits filed against the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Road, the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update and the Downtown Specific Plan?

The Kirbys’ historic home on Hawthorne, as well as the Downtown Specific Plan and Historic Ordinance (both of which were approved by the Coastal Commission), were all subject to years of discussion before they were approved by the council. These lawsuits are certainly legal, but they strike me as a poor use of everyone’s time and money, including the taxpayers’.

As a councilmember, I would ensure that the city attorney has the strategy and resources to vigorously defend the city and its interests in these lawsuits.

•READER QUESTION: Do you have any conflicts of interest (financial, professional, or personal), that would require you to recuse yourself from discussions/votes on any major city issues?

I take the oath of office and public trust very seriously, and am committed to ensuring that I avoid situations that undermine the integrity of public office and the welfare of Laguna Beach.

At this time, I cannot foresee any conflicts of interest. Since declaring my intention to run for office, I have recused myself from all issues involving Laguna Beach in my role as a policy advisor to Supervisor Foley.

•Your plans for the future management of South Laguna beaches following the city taking over responsibility from the county?

I support the city taking over the beaches. Nobody does a better job than the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department, and their presence will improve the beaches. Having local control also means that residents have less government bureaucracy to navigate to address any concerns.

Now that the city has responsibility for the South Laguna beaches, these beaches are subject to the city’s Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan. That means that we can implement the single-use plastics ban on these beaches to reduce waste, litter and other environmental impacts.

I would want the city to continue allowing skimboarding under the municipal code.

•What are your short-term and long-term visions for the former St. Catherine property once the purchase is finalized?

I’m very excited about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city. Residents across the spectrum feel the same way. It’s important to distinguish short and long-term uses. I don’t want the city to make any decisions at this point that would tie our hands for what this truly amazing community asset could become.

I’ve heard a lot of great ideas from residents about what the site could be. I still need to tour the site to see what’s feasible, but I’m very interested in having a pool there. I look forward to robust community engagement as we develop a master plan for the site.

•Do you agree with the city’s current wildfire mitigation efforts? What do you feel is the right approach?

Wildfires pose an existential threat to Laguna Beach. Multiple significant fires this year affirm the need to strategically leverage all city, county, state and federal resources to mitigate this threat. We need to be proactive as well as responsive.

The right approach is to listen to the fire experts. This includes fully funding our firefighters and educating residents on the importance of fuel modification. Additionally, I strongly support Laguna Beach’s 2019 Fire Mitigation Plan and would ensure that its provisions are implemented and funded. I’m honored to be endorsed by our firefighters and if elected intend to be an effective and collaborative partner to them and the entire community.

•What is your opinion on appropriate decorum on the dais and addressing division in the community?

We are lucky to have a community of passionate, talented and visionary individuals with a shared commitment to our town. But our toxic civic culture gets in the way of successfully tackling Laguna’s most pressing challenges. That needs to change.

Democracy is all about respectful disagreement – that’s what allows better decisions to be made. I embrace this open dialogue and believe the best thing we can do is listen to each other. I’ve yet to meet someone with whom I agree 100% on every issue, but we can still find common ground. Personal attacks have no place on the dais.

If elected, I will focus on policy solutions. That means collaborating with councilmembers and community members with a broad array of opinions. I’m committed to being an independent councilmember who acts in the best interest of Laguna Beach, making decisions based on the merits rather than political alliances.

•Your plan to respond to the state-imposed mandates regarding housing?

Cities that don’t have a compliant housing element can potentially lose local control. We can’t let that happen in Laguna. As chair of the Housing and Human Services Committee, I’ve shared my differences with the city’s approach to the Housing Element – which continues to be out of compliance. We need a compliant Housing Element to ensure that Laguna Beach preserves local control while also addressing our community’s housing needs. As a councilmember, I would collaborate with city staff and community members to do this.

I support policies that promote Accessory Dwelling Units, which would allow for more affordable living without compromising neighborhood character. I also support adaptive re-use of vacant office spaces into residential housing. This involves no new development and can contribute to economic growth by revitalizing empty spaces.

Finally, I support using city-owned land for an affordable senior housing project.

*Editor’s Note: Continued in Expand/Add section.

Hot topics & fast answers:

*Editor’s Note: Candidates were asked to answer only with: Support/Agree; Oppose/Disagree; or Undecided. Blank spaces mean they declined to answer.

Measure Q (voter approval for major development)? Oppose

Measure R (voter approval for hotel projects)? Oppose

Measure S (wage and standards for hotel workers)?

Purchasing former Ti Amo property financially wise? *

City taking control of Coast Highway? Support*

Doheny desalination facility? Support

*Editor’s Note: Continued in Expand/Add section.

Expand/Add:

HOUSING MANDATES: Because the city owns the land, developing it requires limited additional funding and no additional taxes or fees on residents. Additionally, the city can ensure that the project fits with Laguna’s culture and aesthetic.

TI AMO: The dentist office building is a better location.

COAST HWY: If the terms of the deal are fair for city.

Louis Weil • louisweil4citycouncil2022.com

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Louis Weil

Louis Weil

•READER QUESTION: Is undergrounding utility poles a top priority for you? How will you address this issue citywide?

Undergrounding utility lines is both a short- and long-term priority of mine.

In the short term, as a community we have to address the evacuation corridors through and out of town, Canyon Road, Coast Highway, Bluebird and Temple Hills (getting rid of the last few poles remaining).

In the long-term, we need to approach our residential areas differently by improving our planning, and building partnerships between the property owners (where there are poles), SDGE, SCE and the city. There’s growing support for removing the poles for safety as well as aesthetic reasons.

I would prioritize outreach from the city to help identify the zones and initiate conversations to determine which zones are ready to participate. Then the process would remain the same, that is, negotiate with utilities, etc., but ultimately the property owners decide on undergrounding and payment.

•READER QUESTION: Your opinion on the lawsuits filed against the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Road, the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update and the Downtown Specific Plan?

These continued lawsuits by these special interest groups are sickening to me. I have participated in challenging them and have been supportive of the property owners. I sat on the DRB at the time when the Hawthorne Road project was approved, because it was a good project that maintained the property’s historical significance and integrity. I will continue to support property rights and what I call “right-fit” development for Laguna Beach’s future.

•READER QUESTION: Do you have any conflicts of interest (financial, professional, or personal), that would require you to recuse yourself from discussions/votes on any major city issues?

None, other than the standard requirements for recusal, i.e. ownership of properties within the noticing areas.

•Your plans for the future management of South Laguna beaches following the city taking over responsibility from the county?

I am supportive of local control in serving the community’s need for safety, services and access to the beaches in South Laguna.

For starters, I will assess how Laguna Beach can recoup costs of service to these beaches, by strategically working to add metered parking along the Coast Highway and other sites.

I’ll look to the marine safety, police, fire and public works departments for their recommendations, with the goal of a developing a short- and long-term capital improvement plan for improving access, safety, trash pick-up and most importantly public restrooms.

•What are your short-term and long-term visions for the former St. Catherine property once the purchase is finalized?

Since the buildings were remodeled within the last 10 years, in the short term we will need to maximize the utility of those spaces for the community in areas such as recreation, family & kid uses, cultural arts and artist workspaces (this will help support Laguna’s reputation as an arts mecca).

In the long term we must arrange appropriate community workshops and public forums to get residents’ feedback to determine a long-term strategy to address larger needs in the community – a community pool being one example.

•Do you agree with the city’s current wildfire mitigation efforts? What do you feel is the right approach?

Yes, I agree with the recent Coastal Commission-approved wildfire mitigation plan. I have and will continue to support ways to maximize our fire mitigation efforts along with environmental protection, with particular focus on our private property and wilderness interfaces.

•What is your opinion on appropriate decorum on the dais and addressing division in the community?

I don’t have to give my opinion about appropriate decorum – I know what’s right – I have a proven record of working on the public dais with professionalism and courtesy.

Serving four years on the Design Review Board, which is our most controversial public board, I acted with appropriate decorum. There are four years of tape to show that I have conducted myself in a dignified way and treated others with respect. I strongly believe in respecting differences of opinion. As a community we can disagree, but we cannot be disagreeable.

•Your plan to respond to the state-imposed mandates regarding housing?

I view those broad state housing mandates as more of guide for zoning policies. The city can and must adapt those mandates to balance our housing infrastructure.

As a community, we must seek out the appropriate locations for affordable housing to meet those goals, while making sure these mandates are applied in ways that make sense and match our unique community characteristics.

As councilmembers, it is of the utmost importance that we deliver the right implementation policies that fit the size and scale of our Laguna Beach community.

Today our Housing Element is currently out of compliance. That presents a risk to our community and needs to be quickly addressed. Our plans must be strategically and practically aligned.

Hot topics & fast answers:

*Editor’s Note: Candidates were asked to answer only with: Support/Agree; Oppose/Disagree; or Undecided. Blank spaces mean they declined to answer.

Measure Q (voter approval for major development)? No

Measure R (voter approval for hotel projects)? No

Measure S (wage and standards for hotel workers)? No

Purchasing former Ti Amo property financially wise? Undecided

City taking control of Coast Highway? Support

Doheny desalination facility? Support

Expand/Add:

I want to thank the community for embracing and supporting my campaign to serve the community. I have and will stay true to my commitments, and plan to leverage my experience with city matters while staying true to my independent nature, and promoting forward-thinking approaches to make Laguna Beach a better place to live now and in the future, across all generations. We need to attract young families!

Lastly, I want to thank my wife Meghan and sons Kellan and Lochlan for all their love and support throughout this campaign. Together we can do better, Laguna Beach!