Amy and Julian Mack: On a mission to change the lives of senior and special dogs
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
“Never underestimate the power of being seen,” some wise person once said. That is precisely the truism Amy and Julian Mack had in mind when they came up with the idea for Unconditional. A Laguna Beach-based nonprofit co-founded by the Macks, Unconditional is on track to build an 8,000-square-foot rescue and adoption center for senior and special needs dogs. They hope to break ground on their Laguna Canyon Road site by the end of the year, and it’s due to open in late 2023.
“A friend came up with the name Unconditional,” Amy said. “It says everything and also has an element of curiosity.”
Unconditional seems the perfect name for their nonprofit. Everything about their mission reflects absolute, unqualified love – for the owners and the dogs. Contrary to the dogs being a source of sadness, as one might expect, they bring joy into the lives of their owners and vice-versa.
Click on photo for a larger image
Julian and Amy Mack, co-founders of Unconditional
According to Amy, there are only a few severely underfunded rescues across the whole country that focus on senior or special needs dogs and even fewer with a physical presence.
Since they are rarely included in adoption events, senior and disabled dogs are virtually invisible to potential adopters and most often are euthanized in shelters. Through various shelters with whom they have built relationships, the Macks hear of special needs and senior dogs that need to be adopted. Unconditional will give the public an opportunity to see and interact with them.
The power of being seen
“Of the 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the U.S., only 40 are dedicated to helping senior and special needs dogs and many of them are incredibly under-resourced. We are dedicated to finding loving homes for these animals, and believe me, the experience is very rewarding,” said Amy.
There’s no doubt that the Macks know what they’re talking about. They now have four special dogs – Levi, who they’ve had for one year; Oona, who joined them six months ago; 14-year-old StanLee (the former owner had a comic book store, thus the name), who they’ve had almost seven years; and Asher, who is 13 years old and is from Pug Nation Rescue. They rescued Asher, who came from an abusive home, in March.
Oona surely had a guardian angel, because before coming to the Macks, she was saved twice from being euthanized.
“Oona was captured in Oklahoma and was to be euthanized, even had the needle already inserted but was saved by a tech. Within 24 hours she was going to be euthanized again and that’s when a friend reached out to us,” Julian said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Julian holding Asher and Amy with StanLee, (Front row, L-R) Oona and Levi
With Executive Director Peter Chang at the helm, the goal of Unconditional is to ensure that all senior and special dogs, not just those in their direct care, find loving homes.
Chang comes to Unconditional with extensive nonprofit expertise. Before joining Unconditional, he was the executive director of Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) and prior to joining PMMC, he was the founding executive director of the Child Creativity Lab, a nonprofit now in their 10th year.
Chang got to know Amy and Julian when he was at PMMC and asked if he could use the parking spaces on their property.
Unconditional’s mission is one that is close to Chang’s heart. He, his wife Nicole and their two sons, also are dog lovers – they have a Bernedoodle named Koda.
Click on photo for a larger image
Unconditional Executive Director Peter Chang with Amy
A place to increase visibility
The future site of Unconditional is on the property previously housing Coastal Kennels.
“We heard about the property from Dr. Levin. It wasn’t even on the market yet,” Amy said. “The owner wanted the new venture on the property to be animal related. It’s perfect…it’s in the heart of Laguna, so people can easily drop by for coffee and interact with the dogs.”
Working with Architect Todd Skenderian, the building design will incorporate a ground floor parking structure since the property is in the flood area. It will have a play area for dogs and stairs will be limited. Additionally, it will have a space other shelters can use to increase visibility of their dogs as well.
Chang followed up, “A sister entity called Rise Pet Care is also being launched by Amy and Julian. It’s a separate for-profit run specialty animal hospital, which will be open to the public, but more importantly, it will also provide all the medical care needed for the animals at Unconditional at no cost.”
“We looked at various shelters and the data from Los Angeles shelters,” said Amy. “The number of surrenders for dogs at 8 plus years has gone up. An older dog is great for young couples postponing having children. Adopting an older dog fits their lifestyle. It means they’re not making a 15-year commitment, and they have the time and financial resources for a senior dog.”
Click on photo for a larger image
The future site of Unconditional
How it all began
Twenty-four years ago, Amy and Julian met while working at a consulting firm in Chicago. Amy wasn’t a dog lover, in fact she’d never had a dog. Due to an unfortunate incident as a child, she was afraid of them. However, Tyrone changed her mind.
“Julian loved dogs,” she said. “Tyrone, an English Bulldog, became our first dog. He was a puppy no one wanted and had been given away.”
Twenty years ago, they became involved in animal welfare and were early supporters of PAWS of Chicago, which is run by the mother/daughter team Paula and Alexis Fasseas. Amy served as president for a number of years.
“They had a spay and neutering program in poor areas where they offered the services for free,” she said. “PAWS had dog adoption events at high-end stores like Gucci. We got dogs from the shelters, cleaned them up and then walked them in front of the stores so people could see them – and they would get all kinds of attention.”
At their first dog adoption event, all the dogs were adopted.
“When PAWS started, shelters were euthanizing 40,000 dogs a year in Chicago and now the figure is down to 3,500 a year,” Amy said.
From Chicago, the Macks moved to Greenwich, Conn., where they stayed for 10 years and then moved to Laguna.
Click on photo for a larger image
Oona (on left) and Levi (Julian adapted and designed their awesome “wheels”)
“When we came out here it was hard to keep in touch with PAWS, we could donate money, but that was all,” Amy said. “From our time in Chicago, we realized the power of (the dogs) being seen. Back there we’d pick them up from the shelter, bath them and were able to get them seen. I thought that could apply to senior and disabled dogs. The organizations that are trying to help don’t have a physical presence where potential adopters can interact with the dogs. Unconditional will be a place where people can come in, grab a coffee and hang out with them. Here we’ll have a presence, leverage, marketing with storytelling and visibility.”
The application process will be tailored to the situation,” Chang said. “It’s a thoughtful process.”
Carlo – the catalyst for Unconditional
The inspiration for Unconditional began when they adopted Carlo, a stray pug with a missing rear leg. “When I first saw him, his side was shaved and he was missing a leg, he’s just had it amputated. It was medically arresting to see. But despite his condition, he was happy and trying to get people’s attention. I told Julian I was bringing him home even though I thought it wouldn’t be a happy situation because every day we’d see him and how tragic his condition was. But it turned out he didn’t need the leg. He was happy. He was the Tom Cruise of dogs, so charming with a great personality. We discovered he was such an amazing dog. We never looked at him as being disabled, disabled means different but not limited.”
“When we went to the beach, Carlo would go for the pretty girls and he’d jump right into the middle of them,” Julian added.
Click on photo for a larger image
Peter and Amy (and the crew) in the driveway of the Unconditional site
“StanLee has more severe disabilities; he has cysts on his spine,” Amy said. “He is the first dog we had in a wheelchair and then we graduated to dogs with different disabilities, and each one is so happy. We were rewarded 500 times over what we thought we would be. They get so much attention from people.”
As described on the Unconditional website, “They are some of the happiest, most loving animals you will ever meet. But unfortunately, that’s not something many people realize. More and more, people are giving up their older dogs to shelters, where senior and disabled animals are likely to face euthanasia.
“It’s a shame because most of these older dogs used to be family dogs. They are generally trained, well-behaved and eager to bond with humans. The same is true for disabled pups: give them a little extra care, and you’ve made a lifelong friend. It makes them ideal pets! So, this is where Unconditional comes in. We pull senior and disabled dogs from shelters where they would likely otherwise be euthanized and bring them to our rescue where they have a safe and comfortable place to live until we can match them with a family that will love them.”
Already the community has reached out in various ways to help Unconditional and its mission. At Chef Masters, their fundraising event on October 16 at FOA, they raised $450,000.
The Macks’ hope for the future is that Unconditional will be a model that can be replicated in other cities and it will expand to be much more than a rescue center. After meeting this determined couple and their four dogs, it’s a vision that doesn’t seem at all out of the question.
The future site of Unconditional is 20592 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
For more information about Unconditional, go to www.unconditionalrescue.org.