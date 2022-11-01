NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Fair Game 110122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Winding down to Election Day

TJ headshot AugSo, the countdown begins. Seven days…one week…until Election Day. I asked candidates to give me three words describing their candidacy with a week left and for any final messaging.

Mayor Sue Kempf said, “Optimistic as always.”

Her final message: “I will continue to work to make Laguna a better, safer and kinder place for all of us. It is time to put aside personal attacks and misinformation in favor of appreciation of where we live and why we all love Laguna. Serving on the Council is a serious job for serious people. I promise to leverage my experience to protect and serve this very special place.”

Mark Orgill said his three words were “cautiously optimistic, grateful.”

His final message: “It has been an enlightening campaign and I wish I had more time to speak with each and every voter personally prior to November 8. The overwhelming majority of voters I have spoken with have been supportive of my common sense, and positive, back to basics approach. This is the spirit I will bring to the job should voters elect me to serve on City Council. If you have any questions, please contact me through www.markorgill.com.

Jerome Pudwill’s three words: “Exhilarated, optimistic, joyful.”

His final message: “No matter who or what you’re backing – make sure to get out and vote.” 

And incumbent Peter Blake’s three words, “I LOVE Laguna!”

His final message: “Over the last four years I’ve had the privilege of serving my beloved community as a City Councilman. 

“In 2018 I ran on a succinct platform: Law and Order, Property Rights, and a better Dining and Retail Experience. I made promises and delivered on them.

“I worked with our Police Department to rein in the transients and criminals that were affecting our safety and quality of life; I instituted new policies that enhanced our property rights and recruited and appointed new DRB members who are balancing historicity and our inalienable rights to build and remodel our properties; I helped lift the business restrictions that will enable us to realize a world-class dining and retail experience; I worked with the Fire Department to enhance our safety via up to date fire mitigation; and, I broke the stranglehold that a small group of activists with a disproportionate amount of influence had on our future. 

“In my next four years I will solidify these gains and move us into the future as a quaint and cultured community whose sophistication is commensurate with our current generation.”

• • •

This Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10-11 a.m., residents have the opportunity to learn how to recycle yard and food waste into organic fertilizer using simple composting techniques in a free composting workshop. The workshop will be held in Bluebird Park.

Attendees will be eligible to enter a raffle for a chance to win a free compost bin.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling or contact the workshop’s instructor, Lisa Ryder, with questions at 310.874.2499.

• • •

Anne Belyea, the executive director of the Laguna Food Pantry, shared a nice story. 

It seems that Stephanie Kaberna recently contacted Anne. Stephanie, you see, is associated with Harvesters, an independent volunteer organization in Orange County devoted to raising awareness and funds for Second Harvest Food Bank and is also a volunteer with a children’s charity named Bloomers

Bloomers encourages children to give back through various events throughout the year. 

Enter Kaberna, who was in charge of this year’s Bloomers’ Food Drive and decided it should benefit the Laguna Food Pantry. Invitations were then sent out to Harvester families in both Laguna and Newport Beach, inviting them to drop off donations at a local preschool.

Well, they did…some 910 lbs. of food. That’s a lot!

The Bloomers kids gathered and sorted the items into specific boxes. It was a win for all involved.

Fair Game SNL 1.1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Bloomers’ kids learn the importance of thinking of others

• • •

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is continuing its commemorative festivities in celebration of their 90th anniversary. The organization announces the debut of its latest off-site exhibit: People & Places, now open for guests to experience and browse through January 15, 2023. 

The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 1006 S. Coast Highway, within Active Culture. Admission is free.

People & Places gives the viewer a sampling of the wide variety of art styles and media that have been created from artists whose works are part of the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection,” said exhibit curator, Pat Sparkuhl. “The 90th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to showcase the Festival’s past and current exhibiting artists, as well as, the organization’s commitment to the arts community.”

The exhibit presents artworks in a variety of styles and mediums including oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and photography. The works displayed are from well-known Festival artists including Scott Anthony, Lu Campbell, Carol Tolin, Gary Goff, R. Benson, Darlene Campbell, Agnes Copeland, Vinita Voogd, Scott Albert, Helen Weld and Elizabeth McGhee

All of these works are all currently housed in the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection and will be on display for the public to enjoy during this limited time exhibition. 

The Permanent Art Collection houses more than 1,000 diverse and eclectic pieces, valued by the organization for its cultural and historical significance in relation to the art, culture, and ability to tell the story of the birth of the Festival and local art scene. 

To learn more about the Festival of Arts and the Permanent Art Collection, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

 

