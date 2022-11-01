NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Laguna Dance Festival to perform during First Thursdays Artwalk FP 110122

Laguna Dance Festival to perform during First Thursdays Artwalk at Dawson Cole Fine Art

Laguna Dance Lee

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Dance Horan

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Megan Guise

Laguna Dance Festival will perform for First Thursdays Artwalk on November 3 at Dawson Cole Fine Art, 326 Glenneyre St., for a special evening of dance. The performance will feature three of Southern California’s most talented emerging dance artists in a series of solos revealing the complex and vast beauty of the human condition. There will be two showings, at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. inside the gallery. RSVP to 949.497.4988. For more information, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org. Pictured (top) Aarilyn Lee; (bottom) Ella Horan.

 

