 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 110122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

November brings rain, Santana winds and fluctuating temps    

Dennis 5Now it’s November and just about anything can happen during our 11th month. November is officially the beginning of our so-called “rainy season” with an average of around an inch and a quarter of moisture as some incoming North Pacific storms make it down here to Southern California. But that depends on how strong that blocking high pressure ridge is off our coast.

November 1965 takes top honors as the wettest November on record with 9.65 inches of rain. Second place goes to November 1967 when 8.77 inches drenched Laguna and third place on the all-time wet November list goes to November 1982 with 4.77 inches. Roughly one in every five Novembers go rainless.

November is the peak time for Santana wind events when those warm dry northeast winds come howling through local canyons and passes, sending daytime temps into the 90s on occasions. November 1, 1966 saw such an event when the mercury soared up to 96 degrees here at water’s edge, making that date the hottest November day on record. 

November’s normal hi-lo in Laguna is around 72-53 degrees. Our coldest November temp occurred in 1978 with a low of 35 in town and 32 out in the Canyon. November’s average ocean temp is usually somewhere between 62 and 65 degrees as temps can really cool down towards the end of the month. The coldest November ocean temp was 54 degrees on November 29, 1978 and the warmest was 71 in early November 1997 when a mega El Niño event was going on. The temp finally dropped below 70 on the 20th, ending an incredible run of 70 plus water that went on for a remarkable 234 consecutive days – a record that unlikely won’t be broken for a long time. 

Here in 2022, there are literally thousands of storm chasers across our country from self-proclaimed amateurs to professionals that make their living chasing down and capturing these monsters on camera or detailed documentation. The photos and data focus on severe thunderstorms with violent tornadoes or dangerous tropical systems as they invade and make landfall on the shorelines from Texas to Nova Scotia. 

My very first tornado chase happened way back in May 1971 when chasing these monsters was very much in its very early infant stages. Back then there was no Doppler Radar, no infrared images, only a handful of satellite images shot from the Tyros Weather Satellite 22,000 miles up in outer space. 

Way back then, the only factual information on tornadoes was that their peak time for such an event was during the months of April, May and June with May as the peak time for such an event. The State of Oklahoma was the place where the most twisters formed, so with that information to fall back on, I began the long drive eastward on the old Route 66 with the town of Norman, Okla. as my final destination. Norman is a suburb of Oklahoma City and that’s where the U.S. Severe Storm Center is located right next to the University of Oklahoma about 15 miles south of Oklahoma City, which is smack dab in the middle of “Tornado Alley.” 

I arrived at my buddy’s house in Norman three days later. My weather buddy, who I befriended in weather school in Amarillo, was attending the university there majoring of course in meteorology, so I had a place to stay. My buddy told me that my timing was impeccable as severe weather was predicted for his neck of the woods for the very next day, so I wouldn’t even have to chase these puppies down! They were coming my way within 24 hours. Talk about luck. More on that in the very next edition of Stu News Laguna.

As they say in Oklahoma, “See y’all next week,” ALOHA!

 

