 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

Festival of Arts artist applications for 2023 FP 102822

Festival of Arts artist applications for 2023 Summer Fine Art Show close Monday, Oct. 31 

The nation’s most prestigious, highly competitive, juried Fine Art Show at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is accepting artist applications for its 2023 summer Fine Art Show. Heading into its 91st season, the Festival annually boasts original artwork from more than 100 of Orange County’s finest artists, juried by some of the most recognized names in West Coasts’ art community. Artist submissions close Monday, Oct. 31.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2022. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation. Applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply.

Festival of Arts grounds

Deadline for applications is Monday, Oct. 31

 As one of the nation’s oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows, the Festival of Arts has offered a breathtaking showcase for artists and art lovers for 90 years. The Festival is one of the most established fine art shows in California, attracting more than 200,000 visitors every summer. Each summer, more than 100 Orange County artists are selected by a jury to showcase and sell their artwork during this two-month event.

Artists interested in applying for the 2023 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media, as well as complete an application form and send it to the Festival of Arts by Monday, Oct. 31. 

 Artist applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply. For more information, call 949.464.4234.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts’ mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. For 90 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 200,000 visitors into Laguna Beach. 

For general information visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org, or call 949.494.1145.

 

