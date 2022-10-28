NewLeftHeader

 October 28, 2022

The Woman's Club board members speak out

The Woman’s Club board members speak out about camaraderie and community outreach

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Contrary to the idea that women’s clubs are strictly social groups, the board members (and members) of the Woman’s Club are not just ladies who lunch. Of course, they admit they do have fun, but their events most often have a purpose – to raise funds for community outreach, with a focus on helping kids.

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a Roaring Twenties extravaganza and all (yes, all) Laguna ladies, whether Club members or not, are invited to attend.

The “Roaring ‘20s Doll’s Night Out” Open House will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at The Woman’s Club at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. There will be a swing-jazz band and vocalist for cutting the rug 1920s style. 

Festivities will be both fancy-free and free (with the exception of a cash-only donation bar featuring Champagne, Mary Pickford Cocktails and plenty of other libations). Attendees are asked to dress to impress – with ‘20s-style attire encouraged and best outfits can be documented in a photo booth picture.

So, ladies of Laguna, get your party dress on, bring your friends and get ready to swing. Please RSVP by November 5 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Friendship and purpose

“The membership has held steady. We now have 125 members,” said Woman’s Club President Kitty Malcolm.

With so many Laguna nonprofit organizations to join, what was it that originally drew these 12 board members to the Woman’s Club?

Woman's Club board

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

Stephanie Percy, Kitty Malcolm (back), Dee Perry, Debbie Neev, Barbara Crane, Debbie Aldimassi, Jane Leary, Robin Miller and Marie Starley;

Not pictured: Annette Davis, Susie Ristuben and Marilyn Montero

“When I moved to Laguna, I didn’t know anyone,” Malcolm said. “I found the Woman’s Club because the woman we bought our house from was the treasurer. That was when Barbara (Crane) was president. I could tell by the website what they did in terms of outreach and that they raised money for backpacks for a Back-to-School program for kids who get lost in the system. I wanted to give back, but I couldn’t figure out how, and it bothered me. When I first visited the clubhouse, I didn’t realize there was about to be a board meeting and as the members came in, they were so warm and welcoming. Barbara was looking for a secretary and I said, ‘I can do that.’ I really got behind what they were trying to do, and there was so much they did that no one knew about. That motivated me and gave me a clear mission.” 

 “The Club purchased Ranger the K-9 dog for the Police Department,” Crane said. “We had a big party for Stu Saffer, and we did a lot of other meaningful things.”

Yet much of their outreach and contributions to the community were unknown. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“We didn’t have many fundraisers when I joined,” Malcolm said. “Tarnished Treasures at the Holiday Luncheon was the only one. In 2018, the first time we held it, Tarnished Treasures netted $1,500. Then we transitioned to the Paddle Raise. In 2019 with the first Paddle Raise, we cleared $5,000, the second one cleared $10,000.” These funds support their Adopt-A-Family program during the holidays.

Mission expands

Debbie Neev serves as the Master of Ceremonies for the Holiday Luncheon, which is their largest fundraiser. “I’ve been in Laguna for 30 years. Under Kitty’s leadership, there’s been growth in terms of the entire mission. She wanted to bring women together who share the same mission.” 

As a result, the Club has taken its mission of inclusiveness, community collaboration and civic involvement to a higher level.

“Kitty approached me at a Wine and Cheese social,” Debbie Aldimassi said, “She was so inviting and welcoming. I’m usually not a talker and more of an observer. I love everything about the Club. Kitty is remarkable.”

The board members concur, however, Malcolm said, “You can only be as good as the people around you. It’s never just one person who does it all. I have to remember that we are all volunteers and when I ask someone to do something, they don’t have to do it.” 

However, that rarely seems to be the case. 

“It was a learning curve, because I came from a professional background, I had to learn to be less demanding and say, ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’” Malcolm said. “Not everyone wants to be a star, but everyone steps up to the plate.”

Marie Starly said, “It was very important to me to help the community by volunteering. I went to a Wine and Cheese social and met Kitty, and she asked me to be on the board. I’m thrilled and happy. I love it.”

woman's club chimney

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Woman’s Club LB celebrates its 100th anniversary this year

“Kitty has such a charismatic personality,” said Stephanie Percy, the newest board member. “When I met her, I just wanted to be around her and be a friend. I was looking for something to do in the community. Everyone on the board has a voice, and we listen to each other.” 

Robin Miller added, “These are great women, and I’m glad to be part of it.” 

“I like that it’s an organization that does have social functions like luncheons, but the members are expected to give back,” Aldimassi said.

Everyone agreed that Dee Perry is a dynamo, and if they wanted something done, they gave it to her. Perry said, “There needs to be an understanding of the ebb and flow of the workings of the Club, and we all understand the ebb and flow.”

“Inclusion is very important. Everyone has an opinion and if something needs massaging, we’ll figure it out,” Malcolm said.

Upping their game

When asked what they felt was the Club’s biggest accomplishment, the board unanimously agreed it was community outreach. (For a complete listing of their community outreach programs, click here.)

“We started rebuilding the Club when it was at a low. That’s when we started the outreach and the clubhouse needed a lot of work for it to be marketable as a rental venue,” Malcolm said. They now have a property manager which helps significantly. The rental funds go back to the Club for outreach.

“In the past few years, we’ve upped our game,” said Crane. “We did a huge kitchen renovation which helps with the rentals, then we redid the bathrooms and replaced the aluminum folding chairs with white chairs. We don’t use any plastic or paper utensils.”

“We now use real wine glasses instead of plastic,” Malcolm said.

In addition to their community outreach, they also have quarterly wine and cheese socials and social outings in small groups.

During COVID, for the first time, the Club reached out to the community to keep their programs going and received $8,000 in donations.

Woman’s Club is looking to up their game again. They’re working on a program to help women in transition and it will be announced soon.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.wclb.org.

Editor’s Note: This is Part 3 in a three-part story on the Woman’s Club.

