NewLeftHeader

haze

61.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

Fair Game 102822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

After the election comes a time where everyone can show their love for Laguna Beach

TJ headshot AugI said recently that once this election season is in the rearview mirror, we’re going to have to do some healing. As luck would have it, then I got an email announcing Love Laguna Beach. It’s a community volunteer day and may just be the perfect opportunity for the residents to come together.

Love Laguna Beach is planned for Saturday, Nov. 19. It is designed to “provide the opportunity for community members to make a difference.” Residents will be encouraged to volunteer to participate in projects that include cleaning up Main Beach, painting the gazebo in Heisler Park, putting together Thanksgiving food items for seniors, organizing clothing donations for the Friendship Shelter and more.

Who’s behind it? Love Laguna Beach is the result of a collaboration between City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Interfaith Council and Rotary Club of Laguna Beach…all “organizations that share the belief that a city is better when its neighbors know each other, serve together and support their local businesses.”

The long-term goal of the group is to hopefully connect residents to deeper levels of commitment and service within the community.

So, the organization is currently seeking volunteers to assist with the projects on the volunteer day, AND, ideas for other needed new projects.

Love Laguna Beach will have a kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8-9 a.m., then send the volunteers off to their assigned projects to work from 9 a.m.-noon. The meeting place will be the Susi Q Community Center.

Check it out at www.lovelagunabeach.org or contact Gail Duncan with questions or ideas at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Obviously, when you’re talking about repairs and improvements there’s also a need for donations…think paint, trash bags and other necessary items that all have costs.

Most importantly, remember that through this election season, both sides have called the other side out for their lack of care or concern for the community. Here’s a chance for everyone to come together and prove to others that they’re wrong!

• • •

Pacific Marine Mammal Center raised more than $700,000 with their recent gala on the Festival of Arts grounds. Nearly 400 guests attended the annual fundraiser.

The $700,000 of support will assist the Center in critical needs such as the cost of feeding patients, providing free education programs for students from underserved communities and performing research in the field of marine mammal veterinary science. 

PMMC CEO Glenn Gray said, “I am continually amazed by the number of people and organizations that support PMMC, and by their generosity. In addition to generating funding for our many programs, the evening provided us the opportunity to share the message of how we are expanding our mission to include advanced animal care, whale disentanglements and water reclamation.” 

Good stuff!

• • •

Tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 29, courtesy of Laguna Live!, Opera Laguna takes place in The Sanctuary at the Neighborhood Congregational Church from 6:30-8 p.m., preceded by a reception at 6 p.m. sponsored by Bianchi Winery.

The musical program features Tenor Arnold Livingston Geis, and Soprano Oriana Falla.

Tickets are $35, or VIP for $55, which includes reserved front row seating and a special Meet & Greet with the performing artists. Children under 12, accompanied by an adult are free, courtesy of the Festival of Arts Foundation.

For tickets, go here.

• • •

Next Thursday, Nov. 3 is the First Thursdays Artwalk. Enjoy a special dance presentation that evening at Dawson Cole Fine Arts, as they host a collaboration with Laguna Dance Festival, founded by Jodie Gates.

The performances “will feature three of Southern California’s most talented emerging dance artists in a series of solos revealing the complex and vast beauty of the human condition.” 

Enjoy two showings, at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. inside the gallery at 326 Glenneyre St.

• • •

Don’t forget, Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach closes artists’ applications for the Summer of 2023 Fine Art Show on Monday, Oct. 31. Applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply.

• • •

Finally, check out Business & Pleasure Co. that will now share its space with The Salt Horse in their 1360 S. Coast Highway location.

The Salt Horse opened back in February 2022, in what they’re saying was a “temporary location.” 

The Salt Horse is a “neighborhood specialty grocery store with tried-and-true retail values.” Business & Pleasure Co. “creates lifestyle goods that are chic, durable and vintage inspired, including Beach + Market umbrellas, cabanas, tents, hammocks, lounge chairs, beach towels, blankets and coolers.”

Should be good for both businesses. Look for upcoming collaborative events and workshops.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.