 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

No surprise, Jack & the Vox’s Susi Q ukulele workshop & concert will appeal to all

The Susi Q’s Ukefest is back. Victoria Vox and Jack Maher are teaming up once again to lead a ukulele workshop and offer a concert that will set feet tapping and heads bobbing. 

“Stylistically it’s a bit Americana, jazz, folk and pop, but really, there are no boundaries,” said guitar-slinging-singing-jokester Maher. 

This fun event – one of the Susi Q’s most popular – takes place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting with the workshop from 4-5 p.m., followed by a concert from 5:30-7 p.m. You can attend one or both.

No surprise Jack and the Vox

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Susi Q

Jack & the Vox

The Susi Q is honored to host the talented musical duo who, since eloping in 2016, have been writing and performing together in between their own gigs. They’ve frequently been featured on the national stage including Jay Leno’s Tonight Show and in the Wall Street Journal – so their presence is quite a coup for the Susi Q.

A few questions answered

Did you know that the word “ukulele” means “jumping fleas?” It’s said that when Portuguese sailors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands, the locals were fascinated by the speed of their fingers on the strings of a small guitar that would later evolve into the ukulele – hence the name.

The Susi Q also caught up with Vox to ask a few questions that inquiring minds want to know: 

SQ: What do you believe it is about ukulele music that makes people feel so joyful when listening to it?

VV: Ukulele music, or rather, the instrument, has got it all. Some people have nostalgia for the ukulele from either their childhood or a trip to Hawaii and others love the instrument for its musical versatility. The beauty is that anything can be played on a ukulele. People love the playfulness of the uke, but it also can be unassuming and heart-warming as well.

SQ: What attracted you to the ukulele as an instrument originally?

VV: I used to play guitar, but someone gave me a ukulele in 2003. By popular demand, I fully traded in my guitar for the uke by 2009. The ukulele proved to be a great tool for songwriting and travel (size doesn’t matter).

Mouth-trumpeting too

SQ: Your mouth-trumpeting skills are amazing. When and why did you first develop this skill – or is it an art form?

VV: This is what happens when one spends too much time alone in the car. I discovered my mouth-trumpet in the summer of 2006. Once I decided that I was going to stick to it, I began listening to Chet Baker to hone in on emulating trumpet tone and technique. It did help that I played trumpet in high school, too. Being invited on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and featured in a cultural piece in the Wall Street Journal were some high notes…not to blow my own horn! 

No surprise Victoria Vox

Click on photo for a larger image

Victoria Vox plays the ukulele in addition to her mouth-trumpeting (lip buzzing) skills

SQ: What did you enjoy most about the last time you performed at the Susi Q?

VV: Gosh – that was before the pandemic. We are so excited to come back. It’s a great facility. I’ll be teaching a ukulele workshop followed by a performance with projected images/animations which inspired my new album, Nirvana in REM.

So…whether you pronounce the word “oo”kulele or “you”kulele, you will have a fabulous time at the event, learning how this most jolly of all instruments is played and listening to the fabulous sounds of Jack & the Vox.

Sign up soon as this is a popular event. Light refreshments will be served, and beer and wine will be available for a donation.

For more information about Jack & the Vox, visit www.jackandthevox.com

Register online at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. 

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

