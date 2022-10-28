NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

LOCA presents holiday décor workshop

LOCA presents holiday décor workshop with Ruben Flores

On Thursday, Nov. 10, LOCA Art Talks presents, “Holiday Décor from Garden Cuttings” with Ruben Flores at Laguna Nursery from 3-4 p.m.

Flores, a horticulture artist, will demonstrate how to twist and tie leaves, branches, stems and grasses into beautiful wreaths, table centerpieces and package décor.

Advance registration is required, so register here. Cost: Guests, $20; LOCA members are free. As a bonus, all LOCA members will enjoy 10% off all items at Laguna Nursery from November 10-13. There is very limited parking with metered parking on the street.

Laguna Nursery is located at 481 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

