 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

Just Gather digital addiction support groups begin November 3 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church

The team at Just Gather provides free community events and considers Laguna Beach both an art and wellness colony by the sea. Mindful Monday Meditations with Evelina start the week at 8 a.m. at Tree Top Park with chirping birds, Native American flute and the sun rising over the mountains. New friends are always welcome to join for Friday Just Gather Gratitude sunrise hikes.

Just Gather hiking

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Just Gather

Join Just Gather Gratitude sunrise hikes on Fridays

Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 3, Dig-Anon, D.A.A. (Digital Addiction Approach) and Finding Gratitude in Grief begin as part of the “Just Gather to Carry On” professionally facilitated support groups (6:30 p.m. for all and 5 p.m. for those ages 9-19) at the Neighborhood Congregational Church. Anonymous questions will be collected, presented and then answered by the facilitator. Relative shares of up to one minute are welcome.

Just Gather is a digital detox nonprofit rooted in positive psychology, integrative wellness, connection to nature, education and the arts. Multi-generational mentorship is celebrated and promoted. 

To learn more about Just Gather and the upcoming support groups, visit www.justgather.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

 

