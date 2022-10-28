NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

The Sea Around Us: Art & Nature’s beautiful installation FP 102822

The Sea Around Us: Art & Nature’s beautiful installation addresses impact of chemical contamination in Pacific Ocean 

By THERESA KEEGAN 

This year’s Art & Nature program won’t just be a stroll in the park – it will be a deep dive into the ocean thanks to video artist Rebeca Méndez. And that ocean, while beautiful, is also troubled because it is where the toxic chemical DDT, has been dumped, 30 miles from the Southern California coast. 

“My art, and this project specifically, has made many people uncomfortable,” said Méndez, “but, the role of art is to show you another way of living in this world. It’s not always comfortable, but it expands your understanding of the world.”

The Sea Mendez A and N

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Art Museum 

The beauty of the Pacific Ocean, and the contrasting tragic chemical leakage offshore, is captured in a video installation “The Sea Around Us” 

Her multi-channel video art installation, The Sea Around Us will expose viewers to the interconnectedness of all living things. It’s an immersive program that will fill the 16-foot walls at the Steele Gallery at Laguna Art Museum during the Art & Nature show November 3-6. However, Méndez believes the magnitude of the message is deserving of such a presentation. 

“I conceived of every scene and edited it into a six-projector composite video,” she said. “I’m always engaging with a lot of research, but I think this is my most ambitious, technically, in scale and the number of people I consulted.” 

Key to the project was the investigating reporting by Rosanna Xia of the Los Angeles Times that revealed the extent of the chemical dumping by Santa Catalina Island, which occurred from the late 1940s through at least 1961. The ensuing chemical leakage is being reveled through new technologies and dedicated scientists.

The Sea Mendez hiking

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Rebecca Méndez, who is a teacher at UCLA, tackles the environmental challenges of the world through her art   

When Méndez initially read about the situation, she not only contacted the reporter, she also sought out scientists at UC Santa Barbara, at the Scripps lab at La Jolla, and at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, where she discussed cancers that were killing sea lions. Deeper research revealed the toxins have bioaccumulated through the food chain, posing ever greater risks. Méndez’s quest to understand what was happening was constant, and when she was offered the opportunity, in late 2020, to be this year’s Art & Nature artist, she didn’t hesitate.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The past two years have been spent not only researching the facts and impacts of the chemical situation, but also researching the indigenous cultures and comprehending that this affects everything around us – the kelp, the sea floor, the animals, crabs and fish. 

“There was so much to learn from our ancestors, whether it’s animals or people,” said Méndez. She spent time talking with Tina Orduno Calderon, Culture Bearer of the Chumash indigenous people, trying to better understand the relationship of humans to the natural world. 

“I was conducting really valuable interviews, that are beautifully recorded at UCLA, creating oral histories for posterity,” said Méndez, who is director of the CounterForce Lab as well as chair of the Design Media Arts department at the university. 

The Sea by boy drawing

Click on photo for a larger image

A boy enjoys Family Day at a past Art & Nature event

The Sea Around Us, named in honor of Rachel Carson’s own groundbreaking book in 1951 that exposed the connection of environmental damage to humans, is 45-minutes long and includes diving footage shot by Méndez, interspersed with scientific video provided by research institutions and scientists. 

Throughout the video she creates a special focus on the abalone, a centuries-old species that still endures and has been used as a transformative object by indigenous people. Many cultures believe transformative objects allow people to transform into other objects in order to better understand the plight of those living creatures. 

The music for the installation was specifically commissioned by Méndez – it is an Acjachemen song that encourages listeners to embrace the natural world through alternative values and worldviews. A poem, also commissioned for the piece, focuses on the seven-generation belief of thinking of future generations in all actions. 

While the pollution has acted as a catalyst to spur this piece, Méndez does not just focus on negativity. She sees her calling to not only create her own art but also to inspire other artists to tackle the difficult situations. Her students delve into the environmental and social challenges of the world and as they start the research, the impact is often immediate. 

The Sea family day in past

Click on photo for a larger image

The Art & Nature program offers educational programs to enhance peoples’ connectivity to the natural world and the beauty and animals of Laguna Beach

 “Tears run down our eyes with the magnitude of the devastation of our world and what’s in front of us,” she said. “I am utterly sad. But a part of being an artist is transforming those emotions into creative acts.” The creative process at CounterForce ultimately is not just educational but also cathartic and inspiring. 

“They discover they have a voice, they have moved past that passive, depression feeling with an inspiration to act,” she said. “That is what we, as teachers and artists, do.” 

The artists Rebeca Méndez and journalist Rebecca Xia will host a panel presentation on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Laguna Art Museum. 

For tickets and more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

