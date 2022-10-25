NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Laguna Canyon Riders MBT and LCF host 8th Annual Laguna Dirt Fondo on November 12

This year, the Laguna Canyon Riders Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team and the Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF) will host the 8th Annual Laguna Dirt Fondo. The 25- and 50-mile mountain bike challenge ride will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 with a 9 a.m. start. 

Participants should arrive at Laguna Beach Cyclery at 240 Thalia Street by 8:30 a.m. The finish will be at Laguna Beach Beer Company at 859 Laguna Canyon Road at which time there will be T-shirts, merchandise pickup and results. The first beverage is included and there will be rider food specials.

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photos courtesy of Laguna Canyon Riders

Members of the Laguna Canyon Riders

The Dirt Fondo will celebrate Laguna’s Open Space by challenging mountain bike riders on the best trails, fire roads and bike paths in Laguna. The Dirt Fondo is not a race, instead the emphasis will be on having a fun and safe time and learning more about the Laguna Coast Wilderness area and Aliso Woods Canyon trail system. There will be 25- and 50-mile route options with the start and the finish at the Laguna Beach Beer Company.

The ride is a fundraiser for the Laguna Canyon Riders Mountain Bike Team. All net proceeds will go to the team. Donations will also be solicited for LCF’s trail program.

The event will cost $65 for the 25-mile and 50-mile versions. Participants will receive a Dirt Fondo T-Shirt at the finish and the entry will include a complimentary beer from LBBC. There will be a food special for riders as well. Pre-register online by clicking here. Registration will be limited to 100 riders. 

Click on photo for a larger image 

Out on a ride enjoying the wilderness

If you are attending grades 6-12 in Laguna Beach then come ride with us. All skill levels are welcome from first time beginners to seasoned shredders!

Their Team is registered with USA Cycling. All coaching and volunteers are subject to USAC accreditation and rules. Ride with their expert coaching staff to build foundational skills or train hard so you can be ready to race.

The season runs January through June. They practice 3 days a week (except for holiday weeks) and there will be lots of racing options starting January. Their goal is to provide safe and competitive riding that builds strong bodies and strong minds.

For details and registration, visit www.lagunabeachmtb.org/dirtfondo.

 

