NewLeftHeader

clear sky

70.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

First Church of Christ, Scientist speaker 102522

First Church of Christ, Scientist speaker to address the topic – “Be Set Free!”

First Church of Christ, Scientist will feature a free talk, presented by Nicole Virgil, C.S. of Elmhurst, Ill. to address, “Be Set Free!” on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. In this free inspirational talk, Virgil will examine liberty from a Biblical perspective – to see how real people today find their freedom from all kinds of physical, emotional and circumstantial restrictions.

First Church of Christ Virgil

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of First Church of Christ, Scientist

Nicole Virgil, C.S.

Virgil will discuss how to find freedom based on concepts from the Bible and Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, as well as explanations from the book, Science and Health, with Key to the Scriptures, by Mary Baker Eddy.

Virgil studied Christian Science with her mother and music with her father, a freelance church organist. After studying opera at music school, she took her one-woman opera review program, “That Can’t Be Opera!” on the road, educating audiences about opera by singing some of the great operatic music by Mozart, Puccini and Menotti. Now she maintains a healing ministry as a Christian Science Practitioner and is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.

First Church of Christ, Scientist is located at 635 High Drive, Laguna Beach. California. Free parking and child care are available at the church.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.