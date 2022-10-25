NewLeftHeader

clear sky

70.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Laguna Beach Parents Club hosts annual Halloween Walk 102522

Laguna Beach Parents Club hosts annual Halloween Walk on October 26

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) will host its 11th Annual Halloween Walk. A treasured community event, the LBPC Halloween Walk will feature children of all ages as they parade up Forest Avenue collecting treats from each store.

From Main Street at 4:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Police Department will escort the community down Forest Avenue to trick or treat. The parade concludes at the Laguna Beach Presbyterian parking lot off Third Street, where a huge after party takes place from 5-6:30 p.m., complete with DJ, prizes, food trucks (food for purchase) and much more.

Laguna Beach Parents Club Walk

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Parents Club Halloween Walk promises a spooky good time

Many city entities and local merchants support this wonderful event donating their time and resources such as police cars, and Waste Management provides a working trash truck for the kids to explore as well. 

Upon arrival at Main Beach, look for the playgroup coordinator or the year your child was born and stick with them, as this is a wonderful opportunity to meet fellow parents with the same age children who are doing the same things you are. The LBPC looks forward to seeing the community there.

The Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is run by community volunteers. Their mission is to connect families with small children in Laguna Beach through parenting resources and age-appropriate activities. The LBPC strives to help families grow and flourish in the community.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.