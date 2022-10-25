NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Experience the magic of opera with Laguna Live!

Laguna Live! is excited to present the debut concert of Opera Laguna. In the intimate setting at the Sanctuary of Neighborhood Congregational Church, soprano Oriana Falla and tenor Arnold Livingston Geis will lead the audience on an intimate journey through their lives using song with bel canto as a guide. The performance takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m., featuring works by Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Britten and Schumann.

“This is our love letter to this art form.”–Opera Laguna

Soprano Oriana Falla

Soprano Oriana Falla is praised by Opera News for her “palpable purity” and by LA Opus for her “large, lovely and vibrant [voice].” Falla, a Colombian-American, began her 2021-2022 season with a Concert for Peace for the Washington Concert Society. Most recently, she recorded for the new Disney film Encanto. In December 2020, she sang Mimi in Pacific Opera Project’s drive-in performance of La Bohѐme. Opera News hailed the performance as sung with “rare clarity” and referred to her performance as having “plumbed the character’s emotional depths…the most heart wrenching moment of the performance.”

Tenor Arnold Livingston Geis is praised by Opera Today for his “sizable lyric instrument” and “honeyed tone on all registers.” Geis is a recent graduate of Washington National Opera’s prestigious Cafritz Young Artist Program. In the 2021-2022 season he made his Lincoln Center debut creating the role of Mr. Marks in Lynn Nottage and Ricky Ian Gordon’s Intimate Apparel. He also sang Agamemnon in a workshop of Wayne Shorter & Esperanza Spalding’s Iphigenia at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and Obadiah in Mendelssohn’s Elijah with St. George’s Choral Society in New York.

Tickets for adults are $35 or VIP $55 (Reserved front row seating and “Meet and Greet” session with performing artists) and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713. The reception takes place at 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

Editor’s Note: Today (Tuesday, Oct. 25), Live! Music Matters, a free music class for children 4 years of age with caregiver involvement, takes place at Laguna Beach Public Library at 11:30 a.m. For reservations, call 949.497.1733 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

