 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Fair Game 102522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s been politics, politics, politics…today, just for the day, we step away

TJ headshot AugIt’s time we step away from politics, at least for one column. I think we could all use a day to just explore our old Laguna Beach that we love.

• • •

Laguna Art Museum was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation in support of the museum’s Art & Nature Family Festival, which provides “a free day of fun, enriching hands-on activities and educational stations throughout the museum for all ages.”

“We’re so thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Festival of Arts Foundation to help support the museum’s 10th annual Art & Nature Family Festival,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “These important funds will help us provide an opportunity for families to learn about and explore the art-nature connection, fostering a love of art, nature and environmental awareness.”

It’s not the first time the FOA Foundation has supported the museum’s educational programs, including bus transportation for school field trips, teaching artist fees and art supplies for school field trips, and the Art & Nature and Imagination Celebration. 

The Art & Nature Family Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured exhibitions include The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, a keynote lecture by Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, a free outdoor Family Festival, and two additional exhibitions including The Big One and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition.

The Sea Around Us is an immersive 360-degree video art installation that will transport viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. 

Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach and will include a docent-guided tour from the Main Beach Cobblestones through Heisler Park

The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and will be on display in the California Gallery

And, Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, will include a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing and items from the era of the film. 

There will other “fun, enriching hands-on activities and educational stations set up throughout the museum that explore art, climate, science, animal welfare and environmental education.” 

Admission is free for the Festival.

• • •

And if that’s not enough from the museum, how about something for you adults to enjoy for Halloween?

Hang on to your armrests!

Classic Film Night at LAM will feature Häxan, this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

Häxan is considered to be a possible inspiration to William Mortensen and is a 1922 silent horror film that imagines the occult world of witches from the Middle Ages through the 20th century. 

Fair Game haxan SNL

Courtesy of LAM

Häxan, a 1922 silent horror film

Filled with nightmarish scenes of pagan practices and satanic worship, this film is perfect for Halloween. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary popcorn and candy. 

Opening remarks will be presented by guest curator, Larry Lytle, who will speak on the relationship between the film and William Mortensen.

Tickets are $7 for museum members and $14 for non-members. Advanced tickets are suggested from https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night/.

• • •

Don’t feel like a film, but still in that Halloween spirit? How about the Day of the Dead A Celebration of Life fundraiser for Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy a costume contest, silent auction and dancing to music by Gerardo Segura & MESOMASH (Mesa-American All-Stars), along with authentic Mexican family-style cuisine.

For ticket info, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

• • •

Fun stuff happening at the Laguna Playhouse.

Currently on stage is Love Among the Ruins, now through November 13, featuring Hollywood and Broadway stars JoBeth Williams (as Jessica Medlicott) and Peter Strauss (as Sir Arthur Granville-Jones).

Comedienne Rita Rudner comes to the Playhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1, who will host a signing of her new book, My Life in Dog Years. Then she’ll move to the stage with her husband Martin Bergman, sharing wild behind-the scenes stories from her more than three-decade career.

On November 17-20, Peter Gordon, Joanie Brown and Dutch Clapp perform as the only tribute group dedicated to Peter, Paul and Mary and their music.

And finally, make plans to enjoy The Wonderful Winter of Oz – a Holiday Panto on stage December 8-30. Tickets are available for all of these at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

