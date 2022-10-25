NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Laguna Beach Dog Park commemorates 30-year anniversary with fanfare and furry friends 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Happiness is a day at the dog park – and not just for the dogs. Everyone knows that dogs were born to roam, and they love nothing more than to run around leash-free. But for pet owners, time spent at the Laguna Beach Dog Park is a joyful time as well. It’s a time to socialize and catch up with dog park friends in a beautiful canyon setting only 2.5 miles from the ocean.

 Established on October 17, 1992, the Laguna Beach Dog Park was the first dog park in Orange County and one of the few in Southern California at that time. The creation of the park was developed by Laguna Beach officials, GTE Telephone Operations, who originally owned the land, and RUFF (Rescuing Unwanted Furry Friends), as well as a volunteer group that works with the city animal shelter. The Dog Park is owned, operated and maintained by the City of Laguna Beach.

laguna beach entrance

Friends of the Dog Park booth with goody bags for members’ dogs and Jedediah Coffee with coffee for attendees

Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park (FLBDP) is a California nonprofit corporation with tax-exempt status under IRS Section 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the Laguna Beach Dog Park. FLBDP was formed in June 2005 when a group of loyal dog park patrons became concerned about the city’s consideration of taking the northern portion of the dog park for use as a skate park. They saw that dog park lovers needed a common voice to air their concerns before the city Council and keep the dog park’s “pawprint” intact. Their efforts were rewarded in February 2006 when the City Council removed the dog park from consideration as a skate park location. The experience of nearly losing a portion of the park taught them that the dog park needs advocates.

laguna beach jennifers dogs

Two of the Dog Park regulars 

On Saturday, Oct. 21, dog lovers and their dogs gathered to celebrate the Dog Park. Jedediah Coffee was on hand with their fantastic coffee to keep attendees bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

Both the Dog Park and FLBDP received certificates: 

–Certificate from the County of Orange, Supervisor Lisa Bartlett congratulating the park on the occasion of its 30th anniversary and for being the first park in Orange County and the only place in Laguna where dogs can be off leash. The certificate was presented by Community Relations Advisor for the County of Orange, Sergio Prince.

–Certificate of Recognition from Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris District 74 on behalf of California State Assembly for providing a safe place for dogs.

laguna beach certificates

(L-R) Sergio Prince and FLBDP board of directors members – Wendy Pierce, Marc Buchan, Mark Strain, David Finch and Rusty Lamboley 

–Certificate to Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park from Cottie Petri-Norris for 17 years of service to residents of Laguna Beach for promoting responsible pet ownership and ensuring a safe place for the community and pets to gather. 

–Certificate of Recognition for Friends of the Laguna Beach Dog Park from Lisa Bartlett for the preservation and enhancement of a safe and enjoyable dog park 

–Certificate for FLBDP for being a Member in Good Standing in the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. It was presented by Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Erin Slattery. 

laguna beach diane

Photographer Diane Lamboley with Catalina Cocktail (taken from Heisler Park)

FLBDP is initiating a Dog Park Gallery and the first artist represented is Diane Lamboley and her photograph Catalina Cocktail. Lamboley is a heART-based artist who exhibits at Art-A-Fair. Her experience working in the nonprofit sector, combined with her photography and film development training, has helped her become a passionate, caring artist. Lamboley resides in Laguna with her husband, Rusty, and Buck the Wonder Dog.

“I’ve only lived in Laguna Beach for three years, but I love it,” Lamboley said. “Everyone is so nice, and I love the Dog Park and so does Buck.” Her husband is on the FLBDP board.

FLBDP is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of a safe and enjoyable dog park, the promotion of responsible dog ownership, and the enjoyment of all the animals and owners that share the Laguna Beach Dog Park.

laguna beach celebrants

Attendees gather to celebrate 

Their ongoing mission is to maintain the integrity of the dog park and help the city understand how much it is valued by the community so that it remains a resource for years to come; to work with the city to make improvements to the park based on the needs and suggestions of its patrons; and to facilitate communications between park patrons and the city whenever any particular concerns need to be addressed.

Their board members have established an open line of communication with the police department to correct any issues that may arise with vicious dogs, or inappropriate human behavior and continues to work with City Council and staff to maintain the integrity of the park.

The Dog Park is located at 20672 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information on FLBDP, go to www.lagunabeachdogpark.com.

For more information on Diane Lamboley, go to www.dmlimages.com.

