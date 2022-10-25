NewLeftHeader

 October 25, 2022

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris to present $400,000 check for Dream Play Yard at Boys & Girls Club on October 26

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m., Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris will present the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) with $400,000 in state funding to renovate the play yard to address physical, socio-emotional, and academic well-being with more play and learning for local youth. It includes opportunities for engaging in almost every type of sport, including skateboarding, cultivating nature with a greenhouse, raised garden beds and butterfly gardens, creative expression and art therapy with an art wall and chalkboards of all sizes, and a new play structure, turf and shade structure.

assemblywoman cottie in person

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of BGCLB

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris at the Capitol with California State Assembly Budget Chairman Phil Ting

 In addition to Petrie-Norris, present will be Pam Estes, BGCLB CEO, Terry Anderson, BGCLB board president, Jason Viloria, Laguna Beach Unified School District superintendent, Laguna Beach City councilmembers and major donors to the BGCLB playground. 

Play is serious business for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Although the United Nations has recognized play as a basic right of every child, the young digital natives served do not experience the amount of play shared by previous generations. Play is essential to development as it contributes to the cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being of young people. Younger children thrive on play-based learning that cannot be equivalently replaced by digital means. 

assemblywoman Cottie kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of BGCLB

Kids at BGCLB thank Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris when the funding was approved

Anxiety and depression levels are at epidemic portions and directly correlate to screen time. The turf area in the Dream Play Yard will become a new option for our young to learn self-care through meditation, visualization, yoga, tai-chi, martial arts, music and other therapies. The art wall allows for new avenues of creative expression where children can explore art and themselves. Being outdoors in the sunshine and fresh air produces stronger immune systems and general happiness. 

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris represents California’s 74th District including Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Woods and parts of Irvine and Huntington Beach. She is the Chair of the Accountability and Administrative Review Committee and a member of Banking and Finance Committee; Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy Committee; Revenue & Taxation Committee and Veterans Committee. After working her way through Yale University, where she double majored in Economics and English, Cottie had a successful 20-year career in finance and technology. She helped to build businesses and led teams at Fortune 500 corporations, small companies and start-ups. 

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

