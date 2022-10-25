NewLeftHeader

 October 25, 2022

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents REAL GOOD THING on November 1

JoAnne Artman Gallery is presenting REAL GOOD THING, an exhibition of recent work in which artist Greg Miller layers and reconstructs imagery of the mid-century American consciousness in clever, incongruous juxtapositions that are a life-like, contemporary approach to Pop. The exhibition begins November 1 and runs through December 31.

Greg Miller’s “Time,” acrylic, collage 48” x 48”

Known for his cheekily playful and vividly rendered collages, Miller draws on his urban Californian roots, engaging with the ambiguity in the American landscape. Combining his paintings with found elements on the surfaces of his canvases and panels, he addresses both art history and the fleeting natures of memory and contemporary ephemera. Parsing through remnants of our collective visual history, the works are a dynamic force that lay bare the commonalities, as well as polarities, of perception. 

The seductive allure of faded glory, the detritus of print advertising’s golden age, as well as almost a clinically intense observation of color and font distinguish Miller’s neo-pop paintings. He paints a visual collage that hearkens classic, iconic advertisements from the ‘50s and ‘60s utilizing familiar branding campaigns and slogans. Drawing on image-saturated consumerism, Miller’s paintings excavate this imagery to reappear as unreconstructed fragments found through signs, drips, patterns and phrases. These form the layers of his pop cultural representations, both literally and figuratively. Referencing classic typefaces and color palettes, the compositions echo the look and feel of print advertisements. Miller achieves this impression by fastidiously and painstakingly re-creating the look of age, grit and time through the use of paint, collage paper and resin on canvas, painting each visual element by hand.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 346 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. The gallery is open by appointment. For more information, visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

