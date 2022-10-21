NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Events added to November calendar FP 102122

Events added to November calendar at Laguna Art Museum 

New events have been added to the November calendar at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From a Storytime Saturday adventure to a Classic Film Night and the 2022 Art & Nature program, there is something for all ages.

event added forest

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Storytime Saturday   

–Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. – Storytime Saturday: Adventures with Finn and Skip: Forest by Brendan Kearney

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, LAM will craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of the role of art in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

This Month’s Session: Adventures with Finn and Skip: Forest by Brendan Kearney, with a comic activity that tells stories of us growing alongside nature.

Tickets; Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. 

The Segerstrom Foundation provides free admission for children under 12 years of age. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. To register and to purchase tickets, click here.

events added haxan

Click on photo for a larger image

1922 silent horror film 

–Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. – Classic Film Night: Häxan

Häxan, a possible inspiration to William Mortensen, is a 1922 silent horror film that imagines the occult world of witches from the Middle Ages through the 20th century. Filled with nightmarish scenes of pagan practices and satanic worship, this film will surely put you in the mood for Halloween. Complimentary popcorn and candy available for a complete theater experience. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

–Thursday, Nov. 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival First Thursdays Art Walk

Art & Nature’s featured outdoor installation Pyramidion is on display all day and during the First Thursdays Art Walk. Robert Young’s The Big One also opens for display. Laguna Art Museum will offer free admission from 6-9 p.m.

Laguna Beach First Thursdays Artwalk featuring local galleries art and nature-themed exhibitions. 

Participating galleries: Wax & Wood Gallery, Dawson Cole Fine Art, Gallery Q at Susi Q, Las Laguna Art Gallery, BGC Laguna Beach.

The 2022 Art & Nature Festival will present the featured exhibitions The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, a keynote lecture by Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, a free outdoor Family Festival, and two additional exhibitions including The Big One and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition.

events added kelp

Click on photo for a larger image

Rebeca Méndez, The Sea Around Us, 2022

The Sea Around Us, an immersive 360-degree video art installation, will transport viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, will include a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing, and items from the era of the film.

 

Click on photo for a larger image

Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition 

Art & Nature Festival Schedule of Events and Exhibitions:

Thursday, Nov. 3

Art & Nature's featured outdoor installation Pyramidion is on display all day and during the First Thursdays Art Walk. 

Friday, Nov. 4 

Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, will give this year’s Art & Nature Keynote Lecture at the Art & Nature Opening Party from 6-9 p.m. Following the keynote lecture, the museum will reveal The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and welcome opening night guests to experience the immersive exhibit at 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Art & Nature fans of all ages can join Laguna Art Museum and its partners during the Art & Nature Family Festival at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Sunday, Nov. 6

Laguna Art Museum will host a Panel Discussion: The Sea Around Us moderated by Los Angeles Times environment reporter Rosanna Xia at 3 p.m. Join featured artist Rebeca Méndez as she delves into the process of making The Sea Around Us and its important message of ocean preservation. 

–Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

The Seven Ecological Regions of California

As part of the Art & Nature Celebration, join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he explores the varied landscapes of California and the art inspired by it. California is a large state that consists of seven distinct and different ecological regions: the North Coast, Central Coast, South Coast bordering on the Pacific Ocean, the Shasta-Cascades, the Central Valley, the Sierra Nevada and the Mojave Desert. Stern will discuss what makes these regions unique and show and discuss historical paintings from each region.

The lecture consists of about 100 slides and will last approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards.

For more information about the 10th annual Art & Nature Festival and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, on the corner of Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.

 

