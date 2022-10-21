NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

The Plant Man: lawn ornaments 102122

The Plant Man: lawn ornaments

By Steve Kawaratani

“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls.”

–Nanette L. Avery

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

A long time ago, I asked my father, Pete, about plastic flamingos in Laguna gardens. He replied, “They live in gardens (including ours) because we sell them.” And, our family nursery sold them for nearly 50 years, importing them from Union Products in Leominster, Maine. 

Although far away from their native tropical climes, these Laguna flamingos arguably provided a touch of “garden elegance,” to otherwise ordinary landscapes. I was too young to anticipate that my beloved family flamingo would eventually be consigned historically as a common piece of pop art and garden kitsch.

The Plant Man flamingo

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

A Laguna Beach flamingo

A brief history of lawn ornaments is a recounting of taste (or lack thereof) in Laguna and its environs. Every ornament says something about its owner, from witchy gazing balls and the racist Jocko (lawn jockey) of the past to today’s proliferation of political garden signs. What are their origins and why are they still here?                                           

What compels a gardener to place lawn ornaments, such as concrete geese or garden gnomes, in their yards is likely a personal motivation or desire. Garden history recounts that statues and shrines were integral garden features of ancient Rome, revisited during Europe’s Age of Enlightenment and eventually to America. 

For the gardener who likes to be entertained, homespun whirligigs brought and continue to bring a bit of wind-powered amusement into one’s property. Strangely, at least from my perspective, dressing concrete geese somehow became popular awhile back, but is no longer widely practiced; however, the love for concrete animals resplendent in gardens still remains strong. 

The Plant Man yard signs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Political yard signs from elections past

Every two years, a veritable flood of political yard signs can be found scattered across our neighborhoods. From City Council and School Board races to the Presidential campaigns themselves, many of us want to advertise our support of favorite candidates through attention grabbing signs, which add or subtract from our landscapes, depending on your perspective.

John Quincy Adams wanted to bolster his campaign and encourage his supporters to participate on Election Day. He convinced citizens to put up his signs and the political yard sign has been used in every Presidential campaign since 1824.

Politicians collectively spend millions of dollars on their signs and count on this advertising to bolster their campaigns. Clever signage often espouses patriotic slogans or attention-grabbing art, which are always critiqued by civic-minded opponents.

Please vote on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8 (yes, it is safe to mail your ballot in or drop it off at the library) and proudly support your favorite candidates without malice to others during the remaining election season. Every candidate should be commended for his or her willingness to be of service to Laguna and beyond. 

Loki and I sincerely thank the candidates for representing the soul of Laguna from many perspectives, and we’ll see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.