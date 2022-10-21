NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Dodgeball tournament is a hit 102122

Dodgeball tournament is a hit for Laguna Beach schools

More than 370 costumed players on 48 teams ducked, dodged and dived for balls at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) on October 12 for SchoolPower’s 11th Annual Dodgeball Tournament. This year’s event, returning for the first time since 2019, focused on connecting the community and included more students than ever before.

Dodgeball chairs and skeleton crew

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Dodgeball XI Chairs Christy & Brian Rayburn and their 3rd-4th grade team, Skeleton Crew, at SchoolPower’s Dodgeball Tournament

“We’re thrilled to be a part of such a creative and exciting tradition,” said Shannon Nash, first-time coach of the El Morro Maniacs. “The kids will always remember this epic event.” LBHS’s Dance Company kicked off the event with a choreographed routine. Adding to the energy were Dodgeball chairs Christy and Brian Rayburn and their planning committee of SchoolPower trustees, plus hundreds of parent coaches, volunteer referees and cheering spectators. Music, food trucks and face painting in the LBHS courtyard boosted the excitement.

Dodgeball Your mom winners.JPG

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

3rd-4th grade team, Division Winners – Your Mom Dot Com

Dodgeball Ballerinas costume

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

3rd-4th grade team, Best Costume – Ballerinas United

Dodgeball Cameron

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Cameron Marinacci, 3rd-4th grade teammate with the Dragonauts runs the ball

Dodgeball Danger Zone team

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

4th grade team, Danger Zone, back row: (L-R) Brady Quarles, Harrison Mcmann, Rowan Miller, Tanner Olsen, Asher Mikulin; front row: (L-R) Sloane Fisk, Mia Rankin, Cayden Dancey

The event was presented by Hueston Hennigan. Meital Taub Luxury Group, Kimball Orthodontics, Ballesteros Real Estate Group, Hobie Surf Shop and The Ranch at Laguna Beach joined as Court Sponsors. The popular event raised $10,000 for SchoolPower, the non-profit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981.

Dodgeball Oompa Loompas winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

5th-6th grade team, Division Winners – Oompa Loompas (L-R) Kian Vellmure, Kaley Belden and Ryder Bright

Dodgeball Dead Dodgers dodge costume

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

5th graders from the Dead Dodgers do their best to “dodge” during the competition. Their team won Best Costume in the 5th-6th Division.

Dodgeball Mustangs

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

5th-6th grade team – Mustangs

Dodgeball Glow Sticks

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

5th-6th grade team – Glow Sticks

Dodgeball Tie Dye Tribe trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

6th graders from the Tie Dye Tribe (L-R) Ace Halpern, Forest Marriner and Granger Mitchell get their game faces on

Repeated throughout the afternoon was an appreciation for how the event brings people together. Jill Nugent, parent of players on Oompa Loompas and Ball Busters teams (both division winners), highlighted that the event connects kids in a special way, saying, “It’s fun to see the kids coming together for a great cause and playing a game they don’t usually get to play. The kids and parents involved all had a blast!” Thurston student Dylan Simchowitz also embraced the teamwork that the sport required. “I enjoy connecting with friends,” he said, “and having the opportunity to play dodgeball.”

Dodgeball Ballbusters winners and Shaka costume

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

7th-8th grade teams – Division Winners Ballbusters (left) face off against Best Costume Shaka Shooters

Dodgeball Abusement Park duo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

7th-8th grade team members from Team Abusement Park – Will Kimball (with two balls) and Callum Murray

 Competition was fierce and colorful in all four divisions: grades 3/4, grades 5/6, grades 7/8 and high school. Top of the World student Annika Kedhar of the Skeleton Crew was up for the challenge and for the tournament’s zany spirit. “I like wearing the costumes!” she said.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Beyond bragging rights, champions from each division won up to $500 in prize money to designate to a teacher or school program of their choice.

Dodgeball Owls winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

High School Division Champions, The Owls, celebrate their win (L-R) Hunter Harrington, Shea Blanchard, Kate Storke, Savi Easton, Griffin Naess, Joey Capobianco and Ben Dawson (not pictured Davis Dix)

Dodgeball Ballers Kollock

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

High School Division – The Ballers (costume winners) teammates (L-R) Ethan Das (unicorn) with Jackson Kollock (green dragon and the quarterback of LBHS’s Varsity Football team), on the court

Dodgeball Rats and Cats

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

High School Division – Rats and Cats team members enjoy a photo before the tournament (L-R) Santana DelCastillo, Brooke Schneider, Estelle Karaba, Claire Turner, Jordan Schneider, Siena Jumani, Charlotte Riches, Lauren Schneider and Teddy Hackett

The following teams dodged their way to victory:

Division Winners

3rd-4th – Your Mom Dot Com

5th-6th – Oompa Loompas

7th-8th – Ball Busters

High School – Owls

Best Costume Winners

3rd-4th – Ballerinas United

5th-6th – Dead Dodgers

7th-8th – Shaka Shooters

High School – Ballers

For more information about the dodgeball tournament, visit https://lbschoolpower.org/dodgeball-tournament/.

Dodgeball younger siblings

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Younger siblings in the stands cheer on their favorite team

SchoolPower is the parent volunteer-based, non-profit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981. Its mission is to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Through SchoolPower grants, the Family Resource Center and the After School Program, SchoolPower supports academics, athletics, visual and performing arts, music, student experiences, social and emotional wellness and community connections. Learn more about SchoolPower at https://lbschoolpower.org.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.