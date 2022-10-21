NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to hold Indigenous People’s Celebration

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be holding an Indigenous People’s Celebration service at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23 with the Rev. Canon Mary Christ, Ed.D. Visiting groups include One Drumm and First Women Gather Around the Fire. All are welcome. St. Mary’s is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.stmaryslagunabeach.org.

 

