NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Third Street Writers announce Secrets & Sins FP 102122

Third Street Writers announce Secrets & Sins: A Halloween reading, open mic event

The public is invited to enjoy an eerie evening of original stories and poems as Third Street Writers hosts its fifth annual Secrets and Sins public reading.

“We are thrilled to once again share this beloved event with the community,” said Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers. “We’ve spent the last year exploring different writing styles and I can’t wait to see what our participants present this year.”

This free event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the LCAD gallery located at 374 Ocean Ave. from 7-9 p.m. Anyone who wishes to read their writing (four minutes or less) must register in advance at www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. Refreshments will be served and costumes are encouraged.

“Everyone loves dark stories, and we’ve been hard at work to create some hair-raising tales,” said Rina Palumbo, vice president of Third Street Writers. “I think the audience will be delighted.”

Third Street Writers group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Third Street Writers and friends celebrate at the 2021 Secrets & Sins (L-R) Lynette Brasfield, Cecile Sarruf, Rina Palumbo, Steve Fayne, Elaine Barnard, Theresa Keegan, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Susan Heiligman, Suzanne Spinelli and Amy Dechary

As well as the opportunity to listen, anyone from the public is encouraged to share original work (fiction, nonfiction and poetry) during the open mic session following the reading. Pieces should not exceed four minutes.

“It’s always inspiring to see the quality of the work produced,” said Third Street board member Theresa Keegan. “Not only do members benefit from reading their work aloud, but it’s always fun when people from the public also decide to participate. It’s a really welcoming, supportive setting.”

Third Street Writers reading

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Third Street member Susan Heiligman reads at the 2021 Secrets & Sins open mic

This year, Third Street Writers has hosted writing technique workshops as well as guest instructors such as Lorette C. Luzajic, editor and founder of The Ekphrastic Review. The group also published the inaugural edition of Art Inscribed, a collection of stories and poems written in response to works exhibited at the 2022 Festival of Arts. 

“We really enjoyed working with the Festival artists this summer,” said Dechary, “and Secrets & Sins is yet another way for us to connect with the greater Laguna community.” 

Writers exploring the field, or anyone with a specific writing project, are encouraged to attend the group’s free workshops held Mondays, 12-2 p.m. at the Susi Q Center. Online attendance is also an option. 

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and creating various publications

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

visit the group’s at www.thirdstreetwriters.org and like them on Facebook @ThirdStreetWriters or follow them on Instagram @thirdstreetwriters.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.