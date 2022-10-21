NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Need a laugh? Don’t miss this book signing event FP 102122

Need a laugh? Don’t miss this book signing event with Rita Rudner at the Playhouse on November 1

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Acclaimed comedienne (and Laguna resident) Rita Rudner, whose career spans from Broadway to late night television, will be hosting a signing – and reading – of her brand-new memoir, My Life in Dog Years. This one-of-a-kind event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse patio and on the main stage. Rudner will be on the stage with her husband Martin Bergman, sharing wild behind-the-scenes stories from her more than three-decade career. 

Organized by the Playhouse Women support group to benefit the Laguna Playhouse, tickets will include a copy of My Life in Dog Years, complimentary drinks and small bites and entry to the reading. Grab tickets while you can and with a marga-RITA in hand, enjoy the laughs live and in person! 

need a dog with book title

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Rita Rudner signs her new memoir “My Life in Dog Years” on November 1

Comedian, screenwriter, playwright, actress and best-selling author, Rudner explains her eventful life journey in her latest book, which is her sixth. 

From a difficult childhood to dancing at age 15 on Broadway to becoming a Johnny Carson favorite to headlining in Las Vegas to motherhood, My Life in Dog Years tells her story through the framework of the dogs she’s had over the years – paying tribute to them. Now on her fifth dog Betsy, Rudner explains that the one constant in her life has been her dogs, and she has…“depended on the steady, non-judgmental, immensely satisfying love that only dogs can bring.”

“We’re either going to get a dog or have a child. We can’t decide whether we want to ruin our carpet or ruin our lives,” she once said – a prime example of her witty, often paradoxical remarks. 

 A comedy legend, Rudner, known for her epigrammatic one-liners, has enjoyed a 50-plus year career that has included dancing, singing, acting, creating award-winning TV specials, novels, essay collections, screenplays, theater plays, a musical and a syndicated TV series. In the middle of all that, she has enjoyed a successful marriage and raised a daughter. 

need a pink dress

Click on photo for a larger image

Rudner has had a long and successful career as a comedian, screenwriter, playwright, actress and best-selling author

A Florida native, Rudner moved to New York City at the age of 15 and spent 10 years as a Broadway dancer. Her first novel Tickled Pink (2001) is a semi-autobiographical tale about a dancer who moves to New York to find success and turns to comedy. It was turned into a play in which she starred – at the Playhouse in 2012. That was her fourth appearance at the Playhouse, where she has performed many times over the last 10 years. She took the stage on New Year’s Eve 2015 for Let’s Party Like It’s 2016, and during the same year starred in Act 3, which was directed by Bergman. The movie Peter’s Friends, a script written by Rudner and Bergman, went on to win the Peter Sellers’ award for best comedy film and best ensemble acting.

Amazon accolades 

 A review of her book on Amazon states, “Rudner started as a dancer on Broadway in such shows as Follies, Mack & Mabel and Annie. In the early 1980s, she decided to switch from chorus lines to punch lines and was soon a regular guest on both Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show. Cable TV specials followed, as she performed in theaters all over the world – from the Palladium in London to Carnegie Hall in New York. If you haven’t seen Rudner live in a theater, reading this book is the next best thing. And if you have seen her live, no doubt you’ll want to know more about what makes this fascinating woman tick.”

There seems little that Rudner hasn’t accomplished. Over the course of a multi-year run in Las Vegas, she became the longest running solo female comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. In 2009, Rudner performed for President Obama at Caesars Palace alongside Bette Midler and Sheryl Crow. 

In 2019, Rudner revisited her dancer roots when she starred in Two’s a Crowd, a musical written by her, Bergman and local singer-songwriter Jason Feddy that opened at the Laguna Playhouse. 

Now theatergoers have a chance to learn more about Rudner – her life and long-running career – as she introduces her new book My Life in Dog Years at this intimate event.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.