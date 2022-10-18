NewLeftHeader

clear sky

75.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Sold-out crowd enjoys Taste of Laguna 101822

Sold-out crowd enjoys Taste of Laguna under the stars with fabulous food, fun and music

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Not only was Thursday, Oct. 13, a night for foodies to sample some of the best cuisine in Laguna, it was an opportunity to meet the stars behind the culinary creations – the chefs. At the Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival, a Chamber of Commerce signature event, there was something tasty for everyone and libations galore.

sold out FOA

Click on photo for a lager image

Festival of Arts, a fabulous open-air venue with food, music and fun

There’s no doubt that The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival is one of our community’s favorite events! A food festival featuring a selection of unique dishes from Laguna’s best restaurants combined with live entertainment, this is one mega event for both foodies and music lovers. All proceeds benefit the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. 

sold out nirvana grille

Click on photo for a lager image

Executive Chef and Owner of Nirvana Grille Lindsay Smith (on left) with staff member Stephanie Labile enjoy the lively event

Participating restaurants included: Ahba, Alessa By Chef Pirozzi, Broadway By Amar Santana, Carmelita’s, C’est La Vie, Crumbl Cookies, Comedor, Driftwood, Filo’s Gelato, Finney’s Crafthouse, Freelance Coffee Project, Hendrix, Jedidiah Coffee and Kitchen in the Canyon.

sold out shohreh and police ff

Click on photo for a lager image

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis with LB Police Officers and Firemen

More participating restaurants: Larsen, Nick’s Laguna Beach, Pizza Bar Laguna Beach, Oak Laguna Beach, Ristorante Rumari, Roux Creole Cuisine, Rum Social, South of Nick’s Laguna Beach, Splashes, Tango, Terra Laguna Beach, The Cliff, The Loft-Montage Laguna Beach, The Rooftop and Wine Gallery.

sold out starfish

Click on photo for a lager image

Starfish shopping

“Taste of Laguna was such a fun and lively event. Hendrix and Driftwood Kitchen is beyond grateful for the opportunity to share our style of cuisine and personality with our local community. We can’t wait to share our love and whatever’s cooking in the kitchen, next year!” –Ashley Houghton, Bar & Service Manager, Hendrix OC.

sold out the cliff

Click on photo for a lager image

Crew from The Cliff

To top it all off, attendees enjoyed the amazing sounds of The Mighty Untouchables – so much so, the dance floor was full.

sold out nicks

Click on photo for a lager image

Nick’s Laguna Beach with its tasty samplings

“The Taste was so lively!” said regular Taste of Laguna attendee Pamela Knudsen. “Not only were the food tastings delicious, it’s the sense of camaraderie that I love about this event. And the dancing! The Mighty Untouchables had my boyfriend and me dancing nonstop for almost an entire set.”

sold out finneys

Click on photo for a larger image

Finney’s Crafthouse was a hit

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.