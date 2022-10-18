NewLeftHeader

clear sky

75.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Local PTAs announce 14th Annual Sports Swap 101822

Local PTAs announce 14th Annual Sports Swap to be held on Saturday, Nov. 5

It’s that time of year – Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School PTAs invite residents to take part in the 14th Annual Sports Swap to be held at the Thurston Middle School gym on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 

local PTAs with sports gear

Submitted photo

PTA volunteers with donated sports gear at last year’s Sports Swap

Please donate unused sports gear and equipment for this fun community event and fundraiser that supports students at Thurston Middle School, which can include balls, bats, skates, sneakers and more.

To make donations, call or text Prue Wyman, Sports Swap Chair, at 347.781.3788. Donations can be dropped off, or volunteers can pick up donated items from homes and businesses. Students earn community service credits for participating. This is a project of the PTA, so all donations are 100% tax-deductible.

Any unsold items will be donated to the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club.

Thurston Middle School is located at 2100 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.