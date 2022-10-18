NewLeftHeader

 October 18, 2022

LBUSD hires new communications and community 101822

LBUSD hires new communications and community engagement director

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) last week announced the hiring of Anakaren Ureño as Director of Communications and Community Engagement. In this role, Ureño will be responsible for managing LBUSD’s public information and community relations strategies and developing and maintaining community partnerships.

“Effective communication plays a fundamental role in strengthening relationships, building community and instilling a sense of belonging in our students, staff and families,” said Laguna Beach Unified School District Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. “That interconnectedness cultivates a culture of care in which our students can thrive. I look forward to supporting Ms. Ureño in this role as she rejoins our LBUSD community.”

LBUSD hires Ureno

Courtesy of LBUSD

New Director of Communications and Community Engagement 

Anakaren Ureño 

Ureño joins LBUSD with nearly a decade of public relations and strategic communications experience, beginning at a public relations agency supporting accounts ranging from restaurants and hospitality to financial services and technology companies. While pursuing graduate studies, she transitioned to school communications, beginning in higher education at the College of Communications at California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) and, most recently, at the Los Angeles County Office of Education. She earned her Master of Arts in Communication and Media Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a focus on public relations from CSUF.

“The last few years have demonstrated how vital interpersonal connections are to our collective well-being. In a school community, opportunities to exchange ideas and information provide us with new perspectives that help us continuously improve the system of support we provide for students,” said Ureño. “I know the LBUSD school community is deeply committed to this work, and it is my privilege to join this role in a place that feels like home.”

Ureño will begin her role as Director of Communications and Community Engagement on October 31.

 

