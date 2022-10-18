Laguna Life and People 101822

Leif Hanson: Childhood memories fuel his passion for two local nonprofits

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Leif Hanson’s two passions – Laguna Coast Volleyball Club (LCVC) and Night at the Ranch, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club – can be traced back to his upbringing. Born and raised in Laguna, Hanson, the founder and president of LCVC, spent much of his childhood playing volleyball.

“I started playing at the age of 8,” Hanson said. “I played on the blacktop courts of El Morro Elementary, at beaches throughout Laguna and then a few years later in Laguna Beach’s first volleyball club.” The Laguna Beach Volleyball Club started him on a trajectory that led to a 14-year professional career.

During Hanson’s time at Laguna Beach High School – he graduated in 1983 – he won three CIF titles and was named 1983 CIF Player of the Year, which earned him a scholarship to play volleyball at the University of Hawaii. After graduation, he became a top pro beach volleyball player on the AVP Tour where he won both AVP and FIVB events around the world.

At the present time, Hanson is a real estate agent – with two decades of experience – and has been with Berkshire Hathaway in Laguna for six years.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Leif Hanson, founder and president of LCVC

Prior to the founding of the nonprofit LCVC in February 2020, Laguna had been without a volleyball club for 15 years. Volleyball has a long and rich history in Laguna Beach, both as a sporting activity and as a unifying force in the community. The Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament, which began in 1955 on Main Beach, without a local club here in town, is the world’s longest running beach volleyball tournament.

“Kids weren’t getting the opportunity to play volleyball as I did growing up,” said Hanson. “It made a huge difference in my life and many others. Rolf Engen started a club when I was 10 or 11 years old. It was the first organized volleyball club in California and on the frontier of volleyball clubs.”

In the early 1970s Engen, local volleyball 1991 Hall of Fame player, created a youth volleyball club – the Laguna Beach Volleyball Club – and coached the high school teams. During the time he was coaching, from 1975-1979, the results were historic, including league, county and multiple CIF championships with three golds and a silver.

“The Club provided a pathway and a means to scholarships and a professional career. A lot of us that played in the club received college scholarships, and went on to play professional – some even went on to the Olympics and won gold medals,” Hanson said.

Engen also started the volleyball program at UCLA. The spirit of Laguna Beach Volleyball was to promote personal development and character via competition, instilling many of the principles of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden.

Courtesy of Leif Hanson

Hanson (facing) playing in a beach volleyball competition

An idea comes to fruition

“At Engen’s memorial in 2018, I started thinking about how fortunate we were to have had the volleyball club in junior high and high school,” Hanson said. “I talked to my old friend and coach, Craig Thompson (Engen’s nephew) about the possibility of bringing it back and he was as inspired as I was about the idea.”

More than 40 years ago, Thompson was one of the first coaches for LBVB that his uncle started. He played collegiately at UCLA, was head coach at UCI and also for the Southern California Bangers in the IVA pro league. Then after heading up the 1984 Olympic volleyball venue operations, he became technical director of the International Volleyball Federation headquartered in Switzerland.

Bringing a youth volleyball club back to Laguna was a way of paying tribute to Engen and the sport that has given both Hanson and Thompson so much. “We wanted to provide kids a foundation that will set them up for success on the court and off,” Hanson said.

At LCVC, players learn the fundamentals of the sport in a positive, fun environment with the goal of instilling a passion for the game and a love of competition.

“Beyond teaching volleyball skills, our even bigger goal is to help educate the kids on life lessons that will help build integrity, character and respect for adults and each other,” Hanson said.

How the Club works

Of the 100 LCVC members, at this point, about 90% are girls, but that’s changing as time goes on. “More and more boys are finding the sport to be so much fun,” Hanson said. “Thurston now has intermural basketball and volleyball, so a lot of kids are being introduced to the two sports.”

There are more than 100 teams in the volleyball clubs in Orange County, San Barbara and San Diego. The Southern California Volleyball Association (SCVA) puts on tournaments once a month, mostly local.

Courtesy of Leif Hanson

Laguna Coast Volleyball Club members and Hanson

Kids can start as early as 8 years of age. LCVC also offers Club Lite Volleyball for girls and boys, grades 3rd-5th and 6th-8th. LCVC Club Lite is a way to introduce young players to club volleyball in a low-stress, fun environment. Teams are separated by age/ability so experienced coaches help the kids focus on developing basic skills – setting, passing, hitting and team play – everything players need to learn to play at the next level.

“Having a Club here means the kids don’t have to be driven out of the city,” Hanson said. “Also our Club Lite program affords kids the opportunity to try out the sport, so if they’re not sure about the volleyball experience, they can move forward to a different sport – but usually everyone has a good time. Club teams play seven to eight months, and they have one or two out-of-state tournaments. It’s a way to start young and then continue through high school to be set up for success and hopefully, the possibility of receiving a scholarship.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hanson at Main Beach

“I feel we were so fortunate to grow up here having our own local volleyball club that was very connected to this amazing community. We are working hard to bring that opportunity back to Laguna Beach, and to become a great feeder system to our girls and boys volleyball team at LBHS,” Hanson continued.

His vision for the Club is to grow and thrive, and to do that, they would love the opportunity to lease the gym at St. Catherine’s. “They have a fantastic facility, and it would be wonderful if Laguna’s children could take advantage of that local resource,” he said.

Night at the Ranch/Boys & Girls Club

Another of Hanson’s passions is the Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach. He and Steve Blue, both alumni of the BGCLB, created and host Night at the Ranch to benefit that organization. On September 23, they held the 8th event (it’s the 9th year, but they skipped 2020 due to COVID).

The evening features signature cocktails and libations, a fabulous al fresco farm to table dinner, exciting live and silent auctions and the highlight of the evening – a live concert.

“Each year we have around 250-300 attendees,” Hanson said. “During these past eight years, the events have raised more than $1 million for the Boys & Girls Club.”

Courtesy of Leif Hanson

(L-R) Steve Blue with guest, Leif Hanson and Larry Jacobs at Night at the Ranch

In the beginning, Blue and Hanson used their own money to fund it.

“I wanted to get involved in charity work with a nonprofit. I was looking for some way to give back,” Hanson said. “The Boys & Girls Club stood out because I spent so much time there as a boy.”

Hanson lived on Mystic Lane with his mom, who went back to school to become a special education teacher, and four brothers and sisters. “Boys Club (it was only boys back then) was a great place to be. We hung out and played basketball and other sports. It kept me mostly out of trouble. It’s an amazing place to be involved with.”

Hanson got the idea for Night at the Ranch at a similar event. “I was at a Boys & Girls Club event in Malibu and thought we could do something like that here in Laguna. I wanted it to be more casual and outside. To be honest, I’m not a gala person. I also wanted the event to be fun and raise funds for this amazing organization. I was thinking about it for a few years before I started it. I spoke with friends who worked with nonprofits who gave me great advice. However, the thought of having to commit myself for a while made me pause, until I found someone to co-share it with me. I asked Steve Blue, who had some time at that point and he wanted to do it. There was a synergy between us, and it helped that we both were raised here and knew people in town.”

Courtesy of Leif Hanson

Steve and Leif (L-R center) with their old Laguna classmates Common Sense at this year's fundraiser

“We went to the BGC and presented my plan. No one had done it out of the blue like that. They were excited but tentative at first.”

Then fate stepped in. “While we were sitting in a room presenting the plan to BGC, I spotted two photos of me on the wall when I was a boy. I felt this was meant to be,” Hanson said.

How did The Ranch become the venue? “We looked at a lot of places, one was the San Juan Capistrano Mission, but I wanted to keep it local. Mark Christy and his investment group were just purchasing The Ranch that year, and he loved the idea because at the time, he was trying to expose the property to more people. It’s hard to go wrong with that beautiful venue.”

The rest is history, and the proceeds raised for the BGCLB over the last nine years tell it all.

When asked what he considered his greatest accomplishment, Hanson replied, “It’s hard for me to rate those type of things. At this point in my life, having created Night at The Ranch and now with the introduction of LCVC in my hometown, I’m excited and proud to see them grow. They mean a lot to me.”

To contact Hanson at Berkshire Hathaway, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on LCVC, go towww.lagunacoastvolleyballclub.org.

Follow LCVC on Instagram @LagunaCoastVolleyballClub.org.