 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Medicare Senior Expo takes place at Providence Mission Hospital 101822

Medicare Senior Expo takes place at Providence Mission Hospital on October 29

Providence Mission Hospital is sponsoring a free Medicare Senior Expo which will feature a variety of health talks including advances in robotic surgery, diabetes management and drug cost savings. The expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Norman P. Murray Community Center, which is located at 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo. 

Providence Mission Hospital exterior

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital is holding a Medicare Senior Expo on October 29 at the Norman P. Murray Community Center

Speakers will include local Providence Mission Hospital physicians, specialists and care teams, along with exhibitors from top Medicare insurance plans, insurance professionals, and senior-focused, community health and wellness organizations.

For more information, visit the calendar at www.providence.org/OCmedicareclasses. For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital, visit www.providence.org/mission.

 

