 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Celebration to honor 30th anniversary of Laguna Beach Dog Park

On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., come celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Laguna Beach Dog Park. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will also be recognizing Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park and their 17 years of service with a presentation ceremony at 10 a.m.

Considered a local gem, Laguna Beach Dog Park is one of the first and best dog parks in Orange County, serving as a hub for so many Laguna Beach dog owners and their fur families by providing a safe place to play and socialize in addition to growing a responsible, engaged community of “dog people.”

Celebration to honor dog park

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Dog Park

Dogs play and socialize at the Laguna Beach Dog Park

The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park have been advocating for the park and working with the City of Laguna Beach to enhance and improve it for 17 years and they look forward to doing so for many more years to come.

For those in attendance, the Friends of the Laguna Beach Dog Park will share complimentary Jedidiah coffee. Parking in front of the park will be prioritized throughout Saturday morning.

The Laguna Beach Dog Park is located at 20672 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Additional parking for this event is available at the Canyon Club.

 The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park will have an information booth and membership sign-up opportunities. For questions, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

