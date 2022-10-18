NewLeftHeader

 October 18, 2022

Artists attend seminar at OCCCA in preparation for 2023 Festival of Arts application process

On Sunday, Oct. 9, 35 artists attended the seminar at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA) in Santa Ana to gather all the necessary information on the Festival’s application and jurying process. The event included a presentation by Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas and also offered the opportunity for attendees to meet current and past Festival of Arts exhibitors. 

Photo by Tom Lamb

Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas explained the application and jurying process 

One of the nation’s most prestigious and highly competitive art exhibitions, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2023 juried fine art show. Heading into its 91st season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from more than 100 of Orange County’s finest artists, attracting worldwide audiences of more than 200,000 during the two-month summer season.

Photo by Tom Lamb

Thirty-five artists attended the seminar at OCCCA on October 9 

 Artists interested in applying for the 2023 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media and complete an online application by Monday, Oct. 31 on the Festival’s website by clicking here

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31 by 4 p.m. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship, facility with media, excellence in the use of design elements and professional presentation.

 

