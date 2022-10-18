NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 101822

“Art in Public Places” – Tide Pool Kraken by Casey Parlette

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Tide Pool Kraken, a large bronze sculpture, was created by local artist Casey Parlette. Along with the bench Strand of Life, Tide Pool Kraken was commissioned by a private party who donated the works to the City of Laguna Beach in honor of family members. Tide Pool Kraken was installed in 2019 along the north end of Heisler Park on the bluff overlooking Divers Cove. 

Parlette collaborated with the Ostensen and Olenicoff families to ensure that the sculptures had meaning to all of them as well as to residents and the park’s many visitors.

art in tide pool kraken full view

Click on photo for a larger image 

“Tide Pool Kraken” was created by sculptor Casey Parlette in 2019

In an interview on www.octonation.com, Parlette said: “Ever since I was a kid, I have been fascinated by the way octopuses move and change their color in different environments. I used to go visit tide pools often when I was a kid, and I’d almost always find an octopus on my adventures! Spending all that time feeding them and watching them really cemented the octopus as one of my favorite ocean creatures. I’ve done a number of different octopuses and cephalopods and, depending on the overall look I want for the piece, I draw from a lot of different metals and wood materials.

“Over time, I’ve done many different cephalopod and octopus pieces modeled after various species. My reference material is my experience out in the wild observing their movement.”

art in tide pool kraken eye closeup

Click on photo for a larger image 

Parlette has created several octopus sculptures

Growing up in Southern California, Parlette spent a lot of time among the local wildlife as he explored the nearby hills and ocean. Inspired by the fish, birds and plants he saw, he began sculpting at a young age. After graduating from UCLA with a degree in anthropology, Parlette was recruited to work as a commercial diver before being hired as a career ocean lifeguard. During vacations and between jobs, Parlette operated underwater cameras in exotic seas for the award-winning TV series Inside Sportfishing and adventured into remote areas of the world. 

art in tide pool kraken suction cups

Click on photo for a larger image 

The individual suction cups are welded on one by one to capture the way the octopus interacts with the surface that Parlette is building on

For eight months, Parlette lived in the Peruvian Amazon where he discovered a previously unknown species of fish, which has been officially classified as Rivulus Parlettei. A naturalist at heart, Parlette credits both his adventures and his studies with inspiring and influencing his art. Currently sculpting full-time, Parlette lives in Laguna with his wife, Gina, and their two sons, Brooks and Koa.

This is the 81st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

