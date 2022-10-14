NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 82  |  October 14, 2022

The Plant Man: October is the month for cleaning and planting

By Steve Kawaratani

“Voters don’t decide issues, they decide who will decide issues.”

–George F. Will

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

October is the month for both cleanup and planting, in preparation for the holidays. Let’s get back to the garden with the Plant Man and don’t forget to vote early (but only once).

Q. What should I be doing in my garden this month?

A. We are in the midst of the season that is considered the best for planting. It is also cleanup month, the time to fasten trees and tall shrubs, prune the old tops of perennials and freshen flowerbeds. It’s not too late for bulbs; remember to refrigerate the tulips and hyacinths for later planting eight weeks out. Finally, I suggest mulching perennials and keeping an eye out for fall weeds. 

The Plant Man mulch

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Always use a quality mulch

Q. Hi Plant Man. What can I do in my garden to minimize the danger of fire?

A. I recommend that trees adjacent to your home be pruned away from the roof and eaves by a minimum of 10 feet if feasible. Thin all plantings within 25 feet of your house and clear away dead vegetation. Finally, clean up dead leaves and litter that accumulated during the summer. When in doubt, contact the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

Q. What kind of plants will give me berries for the holidays?

A. Holly, especially the Chinese and English kinds can be used as decorations as small plants and then planted in the garden. In succeeding years, they may be carefully pruned to provide branches covered with berries. Firethorn (Pyracantha spp.) and Toyon (Heteromeles arbutifolia) are also useful as plants with berried branches.

Q. Who do you like in the City Council campaign?

A. Everyone’s favorite election prognosticator, the Plant Man, believes that the race for Council in Laguna will be a close one. I wish the best of luck to all of the candidates on November 8.

Q. Do you think Catharine and you spend too much time in Baja?

A. No.

The Plant Man sunrise

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Sunrise in Baja California Sur

When you cast your vote in the General Election, will you be a voter or just a partial voter? All too often, many of us it seems, enter the voting booth with knowledge of only half the candidates and issues; or less. No matter who or what you vote for, you ought to vote with the whole of yourself. After all, you are deciding who will decide the important issues for Laguna Beach and beyond. See you next time. 

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

