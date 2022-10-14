Council agenda includes lease financing for St. Catherine property, water district becoming independent and taking on sewer, public safety vehicle purchases
By SARA HALL
Laguna Beach City Council has a short, but varied agenda next week.
At the Tuesday (Oct. 18) meeting, council will consider: The lease financing to purchase the closed Catholic school property in South Laguna; a request to discuss making Laguna Beach County Water District an independent public agency; vehicle replacement purchases for two public safety departments and de-listing one heritage tree.
During regular business, council will consider lease financing $12 million with Truist Bank to finance a portion of the cost to acquire the property at 30516 Coast Highway (formerly St. Catherine of Siena School). If approved, it will include related documents and actions required to complete the financing agreement.
After the vote, council will recess and reconvene as the LB Financing Authority to discuss the lease before returning to finish the regular council meeting.
Councilmembers voted 5-0 on August 16 to approve the purchase to authorize the city manager to make a formal offer to the Diocese of Orange for $23 million for the purchase of the St. Catherine of Siena school property, with an escrow period up to 120 days.
The August action adopted a financing plan that includes appropriating $23.5 million for the purchase of the property using $4 million from the Future City Facilities account, $2 million from the available American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds designated for city facilities, $3 million from the General Fund mid-year savings, $2 million from Vehicle Replacement Fund mid-year savings and $1 million Insurance Fund mid-year savings.
At the August meeting, council also directed staff to seek a direct loan via a private placement sale for the balance of $11.5 million, which is what they will consider on Tuesday.
The city sent out a request for proposals from qualified banks and received 11 applications with terms of 15 or 20 years and interest rates between 3.32% and 4.98%. According to the staff report, Truist Bank was selected because it offered financing that best met the city’s parameters.
Truist Bank offered financing that included a term of 20 years at a competitive interest rate of 3.95% with an annual debt service of approximately $872,000. The financing also has an option to prepay the lease payments after five years without penalty. The amount financed is $11.66 million, which includes $11.5 million for the purchase of the property and $160,000 in related transaction fees.
City Council will consider the lease financing to purchase the former St. Catherine of Siena school property
In a rare agreement, council unanimously decided to move forward on July 19 to study possible uses, gather more community feedback and directed staff to develop a detailed financial plan for the 6.5-acre property.
In 2021, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange County contacted Laguna Beach officials to determine if the city was interested in acquiring the property, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis explained at the July meeting. Staff has since been discussing the term and price of the sale with the council in closed session.
A few months ago, the diocese reached back out about the property. It took some time because the diocese had to get approval from Rome to confirm they wanted to sell the property, she noted.
Council and city staff previously discussed working on a comprehensive, multi-year process to develop a master plan for the future use of the property. At that time, staff will continue to pursue all partnership opportunities that align with the council and residents’ vision of the property.
At the July 19 meeting, staff suggested a few possible long-term preliminary concepts, including a community pool, parking structure, permanent skate park, city hall/civic center, or a cultural arts building.
Considering the good condition of the buildings on the property, which were constructed in 2010, many short-term services could kick off immediately.
The property includes four buildings which provide approximately 39,500 square feet of indoor space.
A large, indoor gym has a multipurpose court and a performance stage, along with a kitchen, bathrooms and class space. It could also be used for pickleball courts, a community meeting site, a safe refuge site for evacuation, or an emergency incident camp for first responders.
Other buildings on the property could be used for community meeting rooms, a library extension, technology center, pre-school/transitional kindergarten or day care facility, an Emergency Operations Center, public safety substations and training center, or a city administration annex.
There are also multiple outdoor spaces, including a basketball court, grass sports field, playground structures and picnic areas. The grassy area could provide up to 70 spaces for overflow or summer parking needs.
City Council will consider a request to discuss making the Laguna Beach County Water District an independent public agency
Last on the agenda for Tuesday is Councilmember George Weiss’ request to initiate a discussion on the benefits of making the Laguna Beach County Water District an independent public agency and moving the city’s water quality department under its authority. The agency would also perform the city’s current role of maintaining the municipal sewer system.
According to the report for the request, the city has operated LBCWD as a subsidiary district since late 2000. It retained the rights to exist as a special district with all the powers authorized under the water code.
“While this organizational structure has worked for the last 22 years, it may also benefit the city and its residents to consider making it a public agency once again, while considering incorporation of the city’s water quality department under this new entity,” the report reads.
It would allow for greater resident participation and representation as it would allow citizens to vote for a slate of LBCWD directors to oversee the agency.
“Most Laguna residents served by LBCWD don’t have any idea that in voting for city councilmembers, they are electing the decision makers for LBCWD,” the report reads.
It would also follow the organizational structure used by most California cities.
Earlier in the meeting, during the consent calendar, council will consider the purchase of a replacement type I fire engine, from Pierce Manufacturing, for an amount not-to-exceed $985,000, plus $25,000 for outfitting additional equipment.
The LB Fire Department’s 2005 American LaFrance engine is one of the oldest in operation, according to the staff report for the agenda item. It was rated as needing “immediate consideration” for replacement during a recent evaluation.
Frontline fire engines have a recommended lifespan of 10-15 years and a reserve lifespan of up to five years. The current engine has been in operation for 17 years.
Another public safety vehicle replacement the council will consider, also on the consent calendar, are two marine safety rescue vehicles.
City staff is recommending the council reject National Auto Fleet’s bid for two Toyota 4Runners approved on Nov. 10, 2021, in an amount not to exceed $85,000, due to non-performance. The company was unable to deliver the SUVs due to a lack of vehicle supply.
As a result, city staff initiated a new request for bids from local Toyota dealerships and received three quotes. Due to vehicle market volatility, staff is also recommending including a 5% contingency above the quoted price for any market adjustments.
Staff is recommending council authorize the city manager to purchase two Toyota 4Runners from Toyota of Orange for an amount not-to-exceed $110,400, which is the lowest bid submitted ($105,100) plus the 5% contingency.
If Toyota of Orange is unable to provide the vehicles due to inventory shortage, then council can authorize the city manager to purchase two Toyota 4Runners from Tustin Toyota or Capo Valley Toyota for an amount not-to-exceed $117,200.
During regular business, the first item council will consider will be to de-list and remove one African fern pine tree at 605 Brooks Street from the city’s heritage tree list. It was nominated as a heritage tree in 1976.
The property owners are concerned about the proximity of the tree to their home’s chimney and have stated that the root structure of the tree has caused structural damage to their home, front porch and the entryway sidewalk.
The council agenda is available online here. The regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on October 17 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on October 18 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on October 18, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.