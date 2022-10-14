NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 82  |  October 14, 2022

Fair Game 101422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

They love me…they love me not…they love me…they love me not…life in community newspapering

TJ headshot AugThis is a tough business, and sometimes you just have to have thick skin. One day they “love” you, the next they “hate” you. Sometimes it makes me want to take the mirrors down in my house.

Last week I was getting nailed by people on the Village Laguna side that I was being differential to them. A representative had submitted a letter claiming several points. I contacted them simply to acquire backup detail to make certain the claims were valid, and some people got upset.

They complained loudly.

But, what’s new?

Now this week, I received a letter attacking Village Laguna. I did the same thing I did last week and asked for proof of the claims. I received back a kind of snarky email accusing me of siding with Village Laguna, saying, “people are commenting on how you have become a supporter of theirs (Village Laguna).”

Once the bruises go away, I’ll be fine. What I’m most proud of is that a year ago we were running Letters to the Editor on a second page, making them somewhat difficult to find.

Now, they’re running front and center. People can proudly share their messaging, again, as long as they have backup for their claims and/or attacks they’re making. 

We still have another 25 days to the election on November 8th, which adds a lot of angst to our writers, and I get that! 

I’m certainly anticipating more letters in the coming days/weeks and look forward to what’s on your mind. B-t-w, today we have nine…and no matter what their opinion, that makes me feel good.

• • •

Speaking of loving and not loving, an attack flyer was mailed this week hitting hard at City Council candidate Ruben Flores

First, let me tell you, Ruben and I are not close. We’ve met…we’ve talked…we’ve promised to meet for coffee and sit down to talk…for whatever reason, it hasn’t happened. Still, I have nothing bad to say about him.

Yes, at the first candidates forum I was upset when he brought something to the dais that I didn’t think was appropriate and I somewhat nailed him for it.

I don’t know how close we are on issues, but I respect him for running for office, either way.

Now, a group, calling themselves Laguna 2022, sent out a piece embarrassingly attacking Ruben. It seems way off base and inappropriate. It’s not nice by any means.

We all need to remember that it’s difficult for anyone to put themselves out in the public arena and run for office. Why? Because people don’t want to risk personal attacks like this.

The flyer hits hard at Ruben…some are business related and might be argued that they’re “fair game,” but the personal attacks are simply wrong, no matter what.

We need to do better than this!

• • •

The Laguna Beach community is invited to get involved and help select the winners for the 18th Annual MY HERO International Film Festival

Since 1995, the Laguna-based MY HERO Project has been online sharing stories, art, music and short films with the community and the world. The mission of this nonprofit is to “use media, art and technology to celebrate the best of humanity.”

Festival Director Wendy Milette and her team have curated three public viewing ballots, which are a sampling of the finalist films in several categories. Each ballot has several short films that take approximately 30 minutes of total viewing time. 

There are a number of ways you can join in, from the classroom or at home…and in either case, it’s a great way to explore the theme of heroism and the art of filmmaking. 

The MY HERO Film Festival Public Ballots will be available online from October 7-November 7 at https://myhero.com/public-voting.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 19, during The Special Awards Ceremony that will feature professional and student filmmakers from around the world and their heroes. 

Presenters of the awards will include Academy Award winner, author and peace activist Ron Kovic, Esther Wojicki (AKA godmother of the internet), Creative Visions Founder Kathy Eldon, Laguna Beach’s own Judith Anderson Ph.D., President of the Foundation for the Contemporary Family and world-renown philanthropist and activist Eva Haller

The festivities will be online that day at 2 p.m. 

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., you may enjoy The MY HERO International Film Festival’s Family-Friendly Awards Celebration. 

All winning films become part of MY HERO’s growing media library and will be used around the world to promote positive role models and to bring hope and inspiration to millions of people.

Contact Jeanne Meyers – co-founder and director of The MY HERO Project for details on ways you can participate and get involved at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Michael Simon, an estate planning attorney and a Laguna Beach resident, will be speaking on “Retirement Account Planning” at the Susi Q from 1-2:30 p.m. today at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. There is no charge to attend. 

The presentation will include a discussion about important new rules related to retirement accounts, how to choose beneficiaries for retirement accounts and how to avoid common mistakes with retirement accounts. The information presented will benefit those who are just beginning to save for retirement as well as those who have already retired.

The series is purely educational – no presenter will receive or request an attendee’s contact information. 

The presentation is the fourth of a six-part Fall 2022 Workshop Series, “It’s Your Estate,” hosted by Financial & Estate Literacy, Inc. Peter Kote and Trevor Murphy, licensed professional fiduciaries, are moderating the series. 

The series is unique because it is sponsored by many Orange County charities including Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Blue Bell Foundation, American Heart Association, CHOC Foundation, Mary’s Path, Newport Library Foundation, Pacific Symphony, Providence Mission Hospital Foundation, Susan Komen of Orange County & Inland Empire & San Diego and City of Orange Library Foundation

• • •

Halloween Day arrives for the family at the Laguna Art Museum tomorrow, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, with a showcase of spooky spirits, including Dracula and Vampira, Black Cat and Grumpy Pumpkin, brings a spooktacular performance. 

And when the performance is over, families will have the opportunity to create their own Halloween-inspired art projects to get into that haunting spirit.

Tickets are $20 for Museum members and $30 for non-members and can be purchased here.

 

