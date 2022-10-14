NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 82  |  October 14, 2022

Laguna Beach firefighters’ live auction dinner 101422

Laguna Beach firefighters’ live auction dinner fetches a record-breaking $26,500

Photos by Mary Hurbut

On April 23, 2022, the Laguna Beach Fire Department once again offered the “Live Auction Item of a Lifetime” at the Susi Q Annual Gala at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, where firefighters would dazzle eight guests in their own home with a sit-down alfresco four-course gourmet dinner along with entertainment provided by firefighter Dave Lopez and his talented wife, Jenn.

Ken Jillson and Roya Cole were the top bidders with a record-breaking $26,500!

Laguna Beach firefighters group on deck

Click on photo for a larger image

Sipping on Mai Tais and red wine, diners up on the rooftop deck: (L-R) Eric Cortina, George Heed, Dr. Korey Jorgensen, Roya Cole, Ken Jillson, Michal Zelichowski, Tim Dorton and Dave Canzoneri

According to Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, “We are grateful for the outpouring of support of our community of friends/donors who attended our annual Legacy Ball fundraiser earlier this year to assure our financial strength and celebrate our accomplishments. The Firefighters’ Dinner has been a popular live auction item that adds so much excitement to the event. Our friends and philanthropists Ken Jillson and Roya Cole upheld our longstanding mission focused on seniors by being the successful bidders on this item. Their role as an essential partner remains essential in our success of serving the seniors in town.”

Laguna Beach firefighters with Ken and Dave

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Firefighter Moises Gonzalez, Ken Jillson (and Woody), Dave Canzoneri, Firefighter Chef Nick Diamond and Firefighter Cesar Quinonez in the kitchen near the charcuterie table

Jillson and Cole hosted the dinner last Friday evening (Oct. 7) at Jillson’s home on Graceland Drive and celebrated a toast to Al Roberts, Jillson’s legendary partner of 50 years who passed away last year, with classic Mai Tais and Cole’s favorite Champagne. Guests included close friends Eric Cortina, Dave Canzoneri, Michal Zelichowski, George Heed, Dr. Korey Jorgensen and Tim Dorton. 

Laguna Beach firefighters with Cade, Cruz, Ken

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Junior Firefighters Cade and Cruz Bergquist (two neighbors who brought over their toy fire truck) with Ken Jillson

Although it was questionable whether a real fire truck would actually show up to dazzle the arriving guests, a toy fire truck came to the 911 with the help from future firefighters and neighbors 4- and 2-year-old Cade and Cruz Bergquist.

Firefighter Chef Nick Diamond said, “I love to cook and we all definitely had a blast serving a four-course dinner including pan-seared Chilean sea bass with sea salt and cracked pepper on a bed of spicy pasilla pepper and corn salsa. For dessert? Chocolate lava cake with ice cream.”

Laguna Beach firefighters Firefighters Gonzalez and Senecal

Click on photo for a larger image

Firefighters Moises Gonzalez (front) and Billy Senecal serving the appetizer – freshly caught yellowtail sushi in a citrus cilantro sauce with radishes. It was caught the day before by Firefighter John Kuzmic.

Firefighters John Kuzmic, Moises Gonzalez, Billy Senecal and Cesar Quinonez served the sizzling-hot dinner upstairs on the candlelit deck al fresco as Firefighter Dave Lopez entertained on the ukulele along with his talented wife Jenn, who sang a medley of Hawaiian songs.

In the middle of dinner, as if right on cue, a shiny red fire engine (from firehouse #2) magically roared up, flashing lights ablaze, and all the guests raced downstairs to hop in, take photos and be serenaded on the bagpipes of Fireman Dave. And then, a real 911 call came in and off the engine roared to serve the community, with its siren screaming.

Laguna Beach firefighters Firefighter Lopez

Click on photo for a larger image

Firefighter Dave Lopez entertaining guests on his ukulele

The Hawaiian-themed evening was meticulously coordinated by Firefighter Jeff White with floral decorating help from his talented wife, Rose. All of these firemen volunteered their services on their days off to make for a truly memorable evening.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.