 Volume 14, Issue 82  |  October 14, 2022

Artists John Brosio and Perin Mahler FP 101422

Artists John Brosio and Perin Mahler chronicle Parallel Disasters at the LCAD Gallery

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Between 1992 and 1995, John Brosio trailed tornados across the central plains of the United States. In those days, storm chasing wasn’t the craze it is today. This was before the internet made it easy to track weather, before Michael Crichton’s disaster film Twister hit the box office in 1996, and before the phrase “climate change” became ubiquitous. Back then, every encyclopedia contained the same few black and white funnel clouds.

But the science of storms always interested Brosio and, for a young artist, the imagery and subject matter proved compelling. “It seemed obvious, coming from a movie background,” Brosio said. “You want to paint a picture of Godzilla, but you can’t do that. Then I thought, ‘Wait a minute. We have a very American-specific Godzilla. It happens every year.’” 

For Brosio, tornados represent not only climate change, but any number of lurking threats people are content to ignore. Brosio likened our escalating humanitarian crisis to a game of musical chairs. “The music has stopped,” he said. 

In America, the music seems to have stopped on a lot of issues lately – racism, environmentalism, wealth inequities, the list goes on. The pandemic’s great pause forced a reckoning and brought many of these calamities to a head. Now artists across every medium are responding, visually documenting the ruptures and trying to make sense of it all.

Parallel Disasters, a two-artist exhibition, is now showing at the LCAD Gallery through November 13. John Brosio and Perin Mahler, both former LCAD professors and longtime friends, brought their work together to comment on the current state of our union. While Brosio employs monsters and storms, out-sized images of scorpions and crabs, and one very unsettling interpretation of Yosemite, Mahler uses familiar American monuments, monochromatic color blocks and destructive imagery to convey his sense of dissociation within our current culture. 

artists john 1

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Perin Mahler and John Brosio appear together at the opening reception of “Parallel Disasters,” now showing at the LCAD Gallery

“Grounded by Mahler’s historical rigor, and amplified by Brosio’s embrace of the fantastic, Parallel Disasters situates viewers somewhere between a once familiar world on the precipice of unraveling and another whose framework owes no allegiance to conventions of stability or propriety,” Virginia Arce wrote in the show’s introductory statement. 

The impact of seeing this work together is particularly powerful and unsettling. Across from Mahler’s disintegrating monument, Brosio’s scorpion crushes a car. While Mahler floats beautifully wrapped packages inside a dystopian hellscape, Brosio walks a fire-breathing Godzilla around a suburban neighborhood. 

artists john 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Perin Mahler’s “Monument” (2022)

artists john 3

Click on photo for a larger image

John Brosio’s “Game Over” (2018)

“People are going about their lives either oblivious or thinking they’re immune,” said Brosio. “Whatever it is, they’re not paying attention or they’re choosing not to pay attention. I replaced [these invisible ideas] with physical things like a giant chicken or a giant scorpion. I included a giant crayon drawing of a monster, like a kid’s drawing. But there’s a larger-than-life danger lurking that’s represented by different things, not just storms. I branched out, but it’s the same motif. There’s always something to account for a disturbing background percolating in the distance. Anything can happen.” 

While Brosio has been at work on these paintings for decades, the subject matter and form of Mahler’s work took a radical turn in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and BLM protests. As a middle-aged white man from Ohio, Mahler hadn’t focused on his privilege until that point. His work stayed well within the bounds of art history, with nods toward Renaissance and Baroque artists. “I was very respectful of our historical traditions and used those traditions to make work that was about me,” Mahler said of his pre-2020 style. “Now my paintings are less directly related to the kinds of paintings made in past eras.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Mahler’s Dissociated (painted in 2021) represents the major themes of his current work. “There’s a kind of dissociation that’s happening in parts of the country to the changes our culture is going through,” Mahler said. “I’ve been cataloging reactions to the BLM movement, the protests over George Floyd and many others, which comes in the form of denial. A criticism of wokeness and critical race theory, the book banning that’s going on. The characters in the paintings deal with this sort of dissociation. They’re blinded by a narrative that doesn’t jibe with current events.” 

artists john 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Perin Mahler’s “Dissociated” (2021)

Before 2020, Mahler’s work was self-focused, chronicling his anxieties and experiences. Now he’s reckoning with the larger world and his role in it. “When things blew up in 2020, I included more fractures to depict space,” he said, noting his use of monochromatic color zones to show the parallel universes Americans now inhabit. “Half the country exists in one space and the other half in another. So I’ve been collaging spaces together in addition to making distinct color zones to suggest a kind of desperateness in our culture. This work is as much an investigation of my own assumptions as it is of other people’s states of mind.”

artists john 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Perin Mahler’s “Ukelele” (2022)

Like many gallery shows, much of the exhibit’s power comes from curation. Setting pieces side by side changes their context. The juxtaposition of different ideas creates new conversations. Even an artist’s own work in a new setting might surprise him. Brosio had never seen After School (the painting’s foreground is a scene of ordinary domestic tranquility, while in the background looms a lurking threat) hung beside March, a weathered house painted four years earlier.

artists john 6

Click on photo for a larger image

John Brosio’s “After School” (2002)

artists john 7

Click on photo for a larger image

John Brosio’s “March” (1998)

“When you see that tornado with the house and then, next to it, you see a house by itself but painted with chaos and tumult, it’s almost as if the storm is inside the house,” said Brosio. “By putting the almost abstract painting of one house next to the other where those energies are divided, I looked at it and realized they’re together here and they’re apart there. But, in some ways, it’s the same painting. They weren’t produced that way. They were just curated that way. They’ve never hung side by side.”

Brosio’s approach has remained relatively consistent over the course of his career. But the tone and tenor of Mahler’s work changed in direct response to recent events. Does he feel any sense of hope for the future? “My answer to that is, I don’t know. I’m trying to figure it out. I’m trying to understand what’s going on. This crazy stuff with book banning in libraries, teachers facing prosecution, people reporting on librarians and teachers, it gets to me as an educator. This whole moral panic over Black Lives Matter and an unwillingness to recognize the history of racism in our country is difficult. I’m depicting these parallel realities and trying to understand it. As a privileged white person, this is the culture I come from. So I’m trying to figure it out.”

artists john 8

Click on photo for a larger image

A gallery visitor takes in Perin Mahler’s 2021 piece “Dissociated”

Parallel Disasters is on display at the LCAD Gallery through November 13. For more information, visit the LCAD website by clicking here. For more information on Perin Malher, visit his website by clicking here. For information about John Brosio and his work, visit him here

artists john 9

Click on photo for a larger image

John Brosio’s “Autopsy” (2016)

