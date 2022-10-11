NewLeftHeader

 October 11, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 101122

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: The White House

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In this rare photo (below), the White House Restaurant was captured just after its grand opening in 1918. Few photos exist showing the dirt road that was Coast Highway prior to the paving in 1932, or the completion connecting Laguna Beach to Newport Beach in 1926. Here the road takes a gentle right at Park Avenue and a sharper left heading north. At this time, historians debate if the road was called Coast Road or Coast Boulevard in those days, not officially being named Pacific Coast Highway until 1959.

Laguna Beach A Look Back The White House

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

The White House Restaurant, 1918

The gabled building we all recognize as the White House building had not yet been completed, and here we see the restaurant on the north end, moving to the middle and south end of the building about 10 years later. Always a bar/restaurant, a simple sign saying “RESTAURANT” beckoned travelers driving the Laguna coast on its original opening. Many a weary road warrior on Coast Highway would stop for a beer and a steak prior to re-embarking on the cobbled Coast Highway.

A Red Crown Gasoline station sat next door, and a copse of eucalyptus trees stretches across the seaside part of Coast Highway.

The White House was the main local watering hole for Laguna for several decades and only one of several between Newport and South Laguna. Later to be a jazz haven, and a celebrity hangout, it was a shell of itself through most of the 21st century.

The Laguna Beach City Council approved a plan to renovate the 104-year-old White House bar and restaurant into Finney’s Crafthouse in 2021. Renovations are almost complete, so please join the Historical Society for Finney’s grand opening, where we can toast the over-a-century service the White House gave us...the longest run of any bar or restaurant in town.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

