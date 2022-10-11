NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 81  |  October 11, 2022

Fair Game 101122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The ballots are out, Laguna Residents First announces endorsements with Measure Q on their mind

TJ headshot AugLaguna Residents First has endorsed Jerome Pudwill and Ruben Flores for Laguna Beach City Council, calling them “resident-focused candidates that will fight for our quality of life through transparent, inclusive leadership.”

LRF says, “This is the most important election in decades. Only two candidates running for council have pledged to hold the line against developers: Jerome Pudwill and Ruben Flores.”

Adding, “They support Measure Q, the ballot initiative giving residents the right to vote on projects that affect all of us. Together, they’ll restore civility, protect our resources and bring common sense back to city hall.

“Laguna Beach deserves leaders that put residents first.”

To learn more about Laguna Residents First, go to https://lagunaresidentsfirst.org.

• • •

Speaking of Measure Q, Laguna Residents First will feature multiple speakers at their mixer and panelist event tonight, Oct. 11, from 7-8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 429 Cypress Drive.

The plan is to present 10 speakers, each taking three minutes to discuss an aspect of Measure Q. Among the speakers will be Dr. Susan Skinner, who helped pass the Greenlight initiative in Newport Beach 22 years ago, City Councilmember Toni Iseman, and LRF co-founders David Raber and City Councilmember George Weiss

• • •

OC voters should be receiving their mail-in ballots at some point this week meaning the election is now officially underway. Laguna Beach has three measures to choose from led by Measure Q. A “Yes” vote on Q would adopt an ordinance amendment to the City’s Municipal Code, creating an overlay zone covering all property within 750 feet of the centerline of either Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road /Broadway, establishing special requirements on major development that would ultimately give residents a say.

Those in favor of Q are Laguna Residents First co-founder David Raber, Gene Felder and Merrill Anderson also of LRF.

Opposition says the measure is poorly written and would require community votes on too many projects and virtually constrict development.

Included in the No group are Mayor Sue Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, Police Chief Jeff Calvert and Thomas Padden of the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association.

Additionally, residents must choose between seven candidates for three city council seats. The seven include Mayor Kempf, city council incumbent Peter Blake, Jerome Pudwill, Louis Weil, Mark Orgill, Alex Rounaghi and Ruben Flores.

• • •

Speaking of the candidates, I had a refreshing call with Mark Orgill yesterday. Mark, of course, is an interesting guy because he has the tag of “developer” because of multiple successful projects he’s completed in town. Yet at the same time, he’s received the endorsement from Village Laguna.

Think about that for a second, developer on one side…Village Laguna on the other. They aren’t normally used in the same sentence. 

Yet, Mark is that guy. Village Laguna is all about Measure Q, so one assumes that means Mark endorses it? Not necessarily…Mark believes he’s the one guy in town that can move the community forward by getting all parties together at the table by listening, being responsive and understanding issues and voices on all sides. 

It’s truly what Laguna needs. 

Because, as Mark and I discussed, people in town are really not that far apart, it’s only because of a history of broken-down discussions, and at times, name-calling, that has forced different sides into their own silos. Mark believes he can break those down.

I guess time will tell.

• • •

Jill Witte, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, recently sold a home steps from the beach at South La Senda Drive in Lower Three Arch Bay while representing both the buyer and seller.

That’s a nice piece of business when you realize the home sold for $8,450,000.

Jill was equally excited to share news that she has partnered with agent Sara McCartan in the Monarch Beach office. “Sara and I share the same core values when it comes to focusing on clients,” said Jill, an agent since 2007. “We always put their goals and needs first. And, we both have the same high-energy work ethic. Sara has a strong legal background and more than 20 years of real estate experience, so we bring a dynamic skill set to the table. We are just a really good fit for each other.”

• • •

This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m., tune into Rainbow Radio on KX FM as host Craig Cooley is joined by Director/Producer Mercedes Kane.

Mercedes has her work, ART AND PEP, that will be featured on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2:45 p.m. at the Newport Beach Film Festival. She, along with Executive Producer Kevin Hauswirth, have “created a movie with a wonderful message of love and compassion that resonates with everyone, but especially the LGBTQ+ community.”

Craig says he’ll welcome Mercedes and “discuss all things important about her work and passion, the movie, and as Art and Pep share their thoughts on a lifetime legacy of love and relationships.”

• • •

Speaking of film festivals, don’t forget we have our own, the Fourth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival, the signature event of 501(c)(3) The Coast Film Foundation, which takes place November 9-13, offering a new and exciting range of shows and events that will appeal to sports- and nature-lovers as well as the general public. 

The CFMF online version will then commence November 17-27.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Coast Film & Music will once again take over the Festival of Arts site,” said Ben Warner, festival co-founder and organizer. “The venue, which is near a protected stretch of ocean as well as 22,000 acres of wilderness park, offers a fantastic indoor/outdoor setting that underscores the themes of the festival.”

The five-day festival will screen about 50 films, including the cult surf classic “Five Summer Stories” by Laguna Beach’s own Greg MacGillivray, a documentary that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The band Honk will play live with the film, as they did 50 years ago. 

CFNM tickets are available on the festival website and range from all-day tickets for $50, half-day tickets for $25, $35 for the night, and up to $475 for VIP and all-weekend passes. Go to www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

