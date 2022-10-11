NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 81  |  October 11, 2022

Art of Fitness to hold spin ride in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Art of Fitness to hold spin ride in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Art of Fitness is holding a spin ride in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is recognized each October. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Barbells for Boobs.

Each class will be held for one hour with 19 spaces available. Anyone can participate and the donation is $25. Walk-ins will be accepted with the minimum or larger donation, per space.

The goal is to raise $1,000 or more.

Art of Fitness spin ride to support Barbells for Boobs

Barbells for Boobs provides support and education to incorporate physical activity as the foundation for breast cancer risk reduction, treatment and survivorship. They strive to improve the quality of life and outcomes in individuals impacted by breast cancer. Barbells for Boobs serves women globally in six different countries and the average age is 42 years old.

Art of Fitness is located at 1080 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, go here. Call 949.464.0202 to book the class, as limited spots are available.

 

