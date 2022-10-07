The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach celebrates 100 years 100722

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach celebrates 100 years of community service

By DIANNE RUSSELL

From its beginnings on the site of what is now City Hall, for 100 years, the members of The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach (Club) have supported hundreds of local and Orange County charitable organizations through donations and volunteer time. Yet had it not been for one determined woman, Annie Laurie Daniell, the Club may not have existed at all.

Taking full advantage of this momentous occasion, The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a Roaring Twenties extravaganza and all (yes, all) Laguna ladies, whether Club members or not, are invited to attend.

The “Roaring ‘20s Doll’s Night Out” Open House will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at The Woman’s Club at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. There will be a swing-jazz band and vocalist for cutting the rug 1920s style.

Festivities will be both fancy-free and free (with the exception of a cash-only donation bar featuring Champagne, Mary Pickford Cocktails and plenty of other libations). Attendees are asked to dress to impress – with ‘20s-style attire encouraged and best outfits can be documented in a photo booth picture.

So, ladies of Laguna, get your party dress on, bring your friends and get ready to swing. Please RSVP by November 5 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Woman’s Club luncheon in 1924 at what would become Heisler Park

One hundred years of service is quite an accomplishment; however, the history of women’s clubs goes back as far as the 1800s. The clubs proved to be the cornerstones and caretakers of the community, even though women of the time possessed scant power, both economically and politically.

Women’s club movement

The women’s club movement was a social movement that took place throughout the United States that established the idea that women had a moral duty and responsibility to transform public policy. While women’s organizations had always been a part of U.S. history, it wasn’t until the progressive era that it came to be considered a movement. The first wave of the club movement during the progressive era was started by white, middle-class, Protestant women and a second phase was led by African American women.

In the years between the 1870s and 1920s, women’s clubs became the major vehicle by which American women could exercise their developing talents to shape the world beyond their homes. These clubs, most of which had started out as social and literary gatherings, eventually became a source of reform for various issues in the U.S. Both African American and white women’s clubs were involved with issues surrounding education, temperance, child labor, juvenile justice, legal reform, environmental protection, library creation and more. Women’s clubs helped start many initiatives such as kindergartens and juvenile court systems. Later, women’s clubs tackled issues like women’s suffrage, lynching and family planning. The clubs allowed women, who had little political standing at the time, to gain greater influence in the community.

Courtesy of Lucetta Kallis

Mrs. William Swift Daniell, nee Annie Laurie Lantz, as a young woman

Described as an organizer with determination and vision, the woman at the core of The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach was its founder and civic leader Mrs. William Swift Daniell, nee Annie Laurie Lantz, the grandmother of Club member Lucetta Kallis.

Kallis generously shared the memorabilia from her grandmother’s life and related a rare story about her grandparents’ frequent expeditions to Laguna (before they moved here), camping in tents on the beach. Their mode of transportation was a wagon hired in Los Angeles for the trip to Laguna.

Annie Laurie Lantz was born in 1867 in Richmond, Ind. She was educated in boarding school in Kentucky and attended the New England Conservatory in Boston. In 1891 she married William Swift Daniell of Boston. After extensive foreign travels, they settled in Los Angeles where William became a prominent landscape painter. He founded “The Painters Club” which later became the California Art Club in L.A.

When he died in 1933, as a memorial to him, his wife devoted years to soliciting paintings by men and women who constituted the early Art Colony in Laguna.

In 1904, Annie’s father Henry Phillip Lantz bought a parcel of land on the corner of Thalia and PCH (ocean side) and divided it among his four children. The Daniells became identified with the Laguna Beach Art Colony in 1906. Henry built his studio here in 1915, and in 1920 his wife learned to drive and purchased a car. In 1922, five years before Laguna was incorporated, the Daniells took up permanent residence here.

In 1920, Laguna’s population was reported to be 363. That decade proved to be one of change, both politically and economically. Women were awarded the right to vote by the 19th Amendment and more laws were introduced to help them by providing more health and maternity care – two million women joined the workforce and more married women worked – but still by 1929 only 12% were in the workforce.

A need for a Woman’s Club in Laguna Beach

Shortly after moving to Laguna, the Daniells canvassed the hilly unpaved streets to invite the women of the village to a meeting with the idea of forming a woman’s club. There were no telephones in those days, so William, at his wife’s suggestion, made posters announcing the date and place of the meeting and nailed them to trees.

Annie Daniell founded the Laguna Woman’s Club on January 20, 1922, patterning it after the Friday morning Club of Los Angeles, of which she was an honorary life member. Even at that early date, she saw the need for a Woman’s Club in Laguna Beach.

In September of that year, the Club joined the National Federation of Women’s Clubs as well as state and southern district federations.

Courtesy of Lucetta Kallis

Rear of The Woman’s Club (original site), the present site of the City Hall

At the Club’s 32nd anniversary luncheon in 1954, Annie described the very first Club meeting to the audience, “It was a very cold, dark, gray day. There was no electricity in Laguna at that time, so we lit kerosene lamps and sat around a stove while making our plans for the club.”

She further explained, “We had excellent programs even then, and on many occasions drove to Santa Ana to meet the train bringing speakers from Los Angeles,” she proudly announced. “Of course the distance was so great that the speakers had to be kept overnight and as Laguna, even then – was a famous vacation spot – the club had no trouble in securing fine programs.”

A newspaper article chronicling the event mentioned an upcoming event featuring cards and a luncheon for a donation of $1 for the building fund. Also at that time, there was a Junior Woman’s Club.

For two years, Annie served as the first Woman’s Club President and after that time was President Emeritus. She was an honorary life member of the LA County Art Museum, a charter member of the Hoag Hospital Auxiliary, the Laguna Beach Opera Guild and the Laguna Beach Garden Club and was on the board of the Laguna Beach Library.

Club finds a new home

The Club’s first clubhouse, leased in 1925, was the “Old Ranch House” on Forest Avenue, built in 1880 by homesteader George Rogers. Later, when the City of Laguna asked the Club to exchange that land for its expansion, it offered land at the corner of St. Ann’s and Glenneyre. Club members accepted the new site with the restriction that the city preserve the beautiful pepper tree on the original site. Members were strongly aware of the beauty the tree provided and its importance in the community. The new clubhouse was built in the beautiful Craftsman-style and remains at its current site today.

The clubhouse played an important community role, hosting diverse programs from talks on current events to entertainment to purely social lunches. Past topics included Shakespeare’s life, Buddha’s philosophy, Arabian life and culture and Sputnik.

Both of the clubhouses served as popular venues for other local organizations. In 1927, the Old Ranch house was rented to the Little Arts Theatre for $3.50 plus $2 for chairs. No request seemed too small.

Within three years of its founding in 1922, the flourishing Club contributed to the goal of designing “the city beautiful” when its members participated in one of the first town planning meetings. In its first decade, the Club would go on to tackle national and local issues such as endorsing a resolution by a Veterans group to adopt “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem and offering its clubhouse as a meeting place for Girl Scouts “to balance the Boy’s Organization.”

Courtesy of Lucetta Kallis

Annie Daniell at the 25th anniversary of The Woman’s Club

Recipients of the Club’s generosity in the early years include some of the town’s first organizations: the Library Board, the Community Club and the Art Association.

In the 1940s, the Woman’s Club stepped up efforts to organize fundraisers to benefit the community. After the Junior Woman’s Club was established in 1946, the first project was to raise funds to refurbish the local Youth Center.

Important projects

As excerpted from an excellent article by local artist Joan Gladstone, the history of The Woman’s Club unfolded, as follows:

“In 1956, the Club’s activities centered on the town’s most important project, its new hospital, then known as Mission Hospital. Members pledged $2,500 and raised money showing films and hosting art classes at the Clubhouse. They also contributed volunteer hours and donated proceeds from Thrift Shop sales. The hospital opened July 1, 1959.”

Perhaps one of the Club’s most ambitious and successful initiatives took place in 1959, when the organization launched a fundraising campaign for the Bluebird playground. According to a July 14, 1960 article in the Laguna Beach Post, “a survey taken showed that playgrounds have been indicated as the most urgently needed of all facilities, next to hospitals and schools.” The Club held book sales, bake sales and other events to raise funds for playground equipment, which was to include a “slide resembling a whale, a play castle and a ‘tyke-trike-bike’ where future hot-rodders can learn the rules of the road while they wheel.”

Courtesy of Lucetta Kallis

The Woman’s Club buffet. (L-R) Annie Laurie Daniell, Mrs. Ferguson (president at the time), Barbara Jenison Brewer, Margaret Daniell Jenison and in front is Nicholas Given Brewer.

More than 1,500 people gathered to dedicate the Bluebird Park on May 1, 1962. “Never underestimate the power of a woman,” then City Planning Director Robert Lawrence told the paper.

In 1969, the Club opened the Women’s Resource Center to serve women with free information, referrals, legal services, job counseling and training, domestic abuse and substance abuse counseling and children’s services. Although the Resource Center is no longer available, the Club continues to assist women, children and families in need today.

In the 1970s, the Club established “Pennies for Art,” a program to provide a high school student with an art scholarship. The ‘70s also saw a broadening of charitable contributions to groups such as the Marine Institute, Child Guidance Clinic, YMCA, Providence Speech and Hearing Clinic, Laguna Beach Community Counseling and Patriot’s Day Parade. The Junior Woman’s Club was busy raising funds for local nonprofit organizations by hosting a pancake breakfast on Main Beach and a candy booth at the Festival of Arts.

By the ‘80s and ‘90s, the roster of Club beneficiaries listed the Laguna Beach Lifeguards, Fireman’s Association, Human Options shelter for women and children, Meals on Wheels, Mission Hospital and many other nonprofits. The longstanding Christmas basket tradition continued. In 1993, children affected by the town’s worst fire would be Club guests at a Christmas party.

In 1995, the Club participated in a caravan to the Santa Ana Civic Center to mark the anniversary of Women’s Suffrage. Louise Myers, age 99, and a Club Member for 40 years, participated in the event. Never missing a fundraising opportunity, Club members sold woman suffrage T-shirts and used the proceeds to support the Woman’s Club Resource Center.

That same year, the Woman’s Club established its “Woman of the Year” award to recognize local women who epitomize the Club’s mission of enhancing the lives of others in our community through volunteer service. The first award was to Sande St. John.

During this time, the Club also established its “Outgoing Mayor” luncheon to honor the retiring City of Laguna Beach Mayor, recognizing the demands and time the community places on their volunteer mayor. The Club holds a luncheon each year to honor this service. Both the Woman of the Year and the Outgoing Mayor luncheons have become popular, sold-out events.

In 2015, the club spearheaded the purchase of the city’s third police dog, Ranger. Prior to this, it had been 10 years since the city had a dog program. Through booths at various locations in town, and other fundraising activities, the Club was able to raise $10,000 for the purchase of Ranger, and then rallied the community to assist with additional funding for training and boarding.

In March 2019, the Club “adopted” and held a fundraiser for the local Food Pantry, with all net proceeds going to that group and it continues to donate funds today.

Old and new traditions

Over these past years, new ideas have been integrated with former traditions. The Club continues to broaden its community outreach and service to women through educational programs and events, as well as financial support to local families and children in need, including college scholarships based on volunteer hours which are provided to graduating high school young women.

Member events such as bi-annual wine & cheese socials and monthly book clubs and walking groups are quite popular.

Women join the Club for a variety of reasons as they look to expand their social outreach, continuing education and professional connections. The members are dedicated to serving the community by volunteering to help local organizations and through leadership positions, and include former and current mayors, city councilmembers, the Planning Commission, Design Review Board, and within the community in professional positions including, doctors, lawyers, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, musicians, educators and artists.

It all started with a strong-willed woman named Annie Daniell who, with determination and downright grit, saw a need and founded The Woman’s Club, which continues to flourish and expand its outreach – even 100 years later.

For more information on The Woman’s Club, visit www.wclb.org.

Editor’s Note: The Club’s current programs will be the focus of next Friday’s story on The Woman’s Club.