City is making “significant progress” on wildfire mitigation, Fuel Modification Program
By SARA HALL
On Tuesday (Oct. 4), City Council heard an update on the project implementation of the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety report and a status report on the citywide Fuel Modification Program.
On July 23, 2019, the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee presented a comprehensive report which included 42 opportunities to increase fire safety within the city. Council unanimously approved the recommendations and staff has since been implementing the short-term and some medium-term funded items.
Significant progress has been made on implementing the action items, said Assistant to the City Manager Jeremy Frimond.
“By and large, staff has been doing some great work on really moving the ball down the field on this project,” he commented.
The Fuel Modification Program has been progressing as well, he noted during the presentation.
“The Fuel Modification Program is important to the city council; it’s important to the staff and it’s important to this community,” Frimond said. “We have no intent of taking any steps backwards in this program. We’re committed to moving forward in 2023 and making sure that this community is safe.”
The Fuel Modification Program highlights include: Streamlined the Coastal Development Permit process for future fuel modification zone development; three new FMZs were implemented; completed phase one for the Bluebird FMZ; completed maintenance of all implemented FMZs and updated the program maps and educational materials.
Staff is also working on expanding the city’s fuel modification program next year, including to initiate the process to develop the final two FMZs in Hobo Canyon and Diamond Canyon.
The Laguna Beach Fuel Modification Program is divided into 27 zones: 23 zones are implemented and under maintenance, two zones are still in progress, and two zones are undeveloped and planned to commence in 2023.
Laguna Beach Fire Department Chief Niko King also explained the different types of zones: Legacy zones predate the Coastal Act and are primarily treated with goat grazing, while CDP zones are subject to the Coastal Act and are primarily treated by hand crews.
Fuel modification zones disrupt wildfire trajectory and intensity, he said. All of these projects are to give the first responders some valuable time to deploy resources and coordinate evacuations, King said.
“If we have a fire that’s progressing up a hillside, once it gets to the treated areas it’s going to buy some time and slow the fire because it doesn’t have the contiguous fuel to continue to spread,” King explained. “The fuel modification zones, they don’t put fires out, they don’t prevent fires, but they assist in the stop of the first responders.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Cyrus Polk
The Coastal Fire burns near homes in Laguna Beach in May
They heard from both councilmembers and the public asking for a visual representation of what the FMZ program looks like, Frimond noted.
“Message received,” he said.
Staff worked on adding two important pages to the city website, he pointed out as he demonstrated it live, under the wildfire mitigation menu residents can access a GIS map of FMZs and a summary report of fuel modification.
The interactive GIS map shows the various zones and their corresponding fuel management method (goat herd or hand crew) and stage of implementation (implemented and maintained by the city, implemented but not maintained by the city, in progress, or undeveloped).
Councilmembers recommended “undeveloped” be renamed for clarity purposes. Undeveloped means staff has identified the zone and the parameters, but have not initiated the permitting process. It’s “on deck,” Frimond explained. It could be called “potential future area,” Whalen suggested.
Residents can also put in their address in a search bar to zoom in on their location and find the corresponding FMZ.
The summary report names and describes each numbered zone, along with a map, descriptive boundaries, status, acreage size and treatment method.
Councilmembers praised Frimond and his team for their work on the map.
“This is fantastic,” said Mayor Sue Kempf.
It’s eye-catching, accessible, and easy to read, noted Councilmember George Weiss.
“It’s brilliant,” Weiss said. “It’s very colorful and informative at the same time.”
Next year, they’d like to initiate the process to develop the final two FMZs (16: Lower Hobo Canyon and 19: Diamond Crestview Canyon), Frimond said. the process includes bringing some contracts to council to review, including to start the environmental review and the Coastal Development Permit.
“So that’s what 2023 will likely look like,” Frimond said.
They will also continue maintaining the existing FMZs at treatment protocol standards by October 1, 2023. Also, start work on obtaining a CDM for FMZ 10 (Barracuda) and FMZ 11 (Driftwood).
Fire staff met with the Driftwood neighborhood recently, King noted. It was a good turnout and answered a lot of questions, he added.
“(It helped to be) actually standing on the property after it was just treated and actually walking through it and explaining what the treatment was and, from my perspective, the fire behavior on a slope with that type of vegetation that was left,” King said. “I believe we relieved some of the nerves that were there.”
On the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety report, at a “30,000-foot level” overview, the 42 items are broken down into three categories, Frimond explained: Long-term, medium-term and short-term projects. In each of those categories, there are focuses towards infrastructure, evacuation, notification and fuel modification.
Staff has completed more than two-thirds of the 29 short-term items, he noted, and they are making headway on the medium-term projects as well.
Highlights of the report include: Four additional outdoor warning sites are scheduled for installation by the end of 2022 and in early 2023, including two new locations in Bluebird Canyon and two locations still to be determined; four fire detection cameras were installed in the city’s open space; and project design approval obtained for several utility undergrounding projects.
The goal was to install two cameras and the fire department ultimately got six cameras placed this year, Frimond explained. Four of them are fire detection cameras along Signal Ridge and Ridge Reservoir, and two are live stream cameras at Moorehead Reservoir and Jahrus Reservoir.
“(They) are essentially monitoring our open space to make sure we have constant contact, particularly during red flag season,” Frimond said.
The cameras aren’t consistently monitored, King confirmed, but they help following up on any possible alerts.
“If there’s a reported fire, we can put eyes on it immediately and then we can determine the spread and the direction of the fire,” King said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The helitanker dropping water in canyon during a training exercise in 2020
In another action item, following the purchase of one HeloPod helicopter dip tank that was installed in November 2020, the fire department, in working with the Laguna Beach County Water District, is exploring options to install two or three more tanks in other areas.
The second helicopter filling tank is still targeted to be installed by the end of the year, Frimond noted. As they look at a more permanent structure while working with the water district that will trickle into 2023, he added.
Bigger ticket items in the report, like increasing the capacity of reservoirs 2B and 3B in South Coast Water District, will take some time, noted Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen.
“The water districts, we need to get them to the table and we need to get some progress on some of these things,” he said. “I think we need to figure out how to move the ball on that.”
Whalen suggested going after the “low-hanging fruit,” like items 22 and 23: Improve the fire resistivity of water pump and generator enclosures; and install an emergency generator at pump station three in South Coast Water District.
Staff will continue to work with the water districts to support hardening infrastructure for both items.
He also recommended looking at the item regarding pursuing funding for fire resistive improvements at station three during the council’s mid-year budget review. The item primarily covers improvements to emergency radio facilities.
During public comment, Matt Lawson, chair of the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee, praised staff for the “tremendous advances” in fire safety.
“This is very gratifying to see this program actually being implemented as aggressively as it is,” Lawson said. “That said, we have to be mindful of the fact that we’re facing an escalating, exigent and existential threat to our community in terms of wildfire.”
According to leading scientists, the region is in the worst drought the areas has seen in 1,200 years, he said.
“It’s very important that we continue to keep both feet, if you will, on the accelerator,” Lawson commented. “We can be proud of our progress in recent years, but we cannot be complacent. And we need to keep escalating our response in relation to an escalating threat.”
At the committee level, he’s looking forward to seeing the very good ongoing work from staff in terms of looking at the seismic survivability and safety evaluation of the city’s fire stations and city hall and other mission critical facilities.
They’re also looking forward, with some degree of urgency, to seeing the construction start on the new fire station 4 in South Laguna.
“We need to be good stewards of our air, land and water” he noted, “and all of this comes back to fire safety.”
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.