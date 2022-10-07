GLBGOP forum tests council candidates 100722

GLBGOP forum tests council candidates’ budget knowledge, questions funding priorities

By SARA HALL

The latest city council candidate forum focused on their budget knowledge, funding priorities, and potential conflicts based on personal and professional connections.

Greater Laguna Beach GOP hosted the debate, held on September 28 in council chambers and on Zoom. The event was moderated by the GLBGOP president Christopher Kling and board member Jennifer Zeiter.

All seven candidates were in attendance: Peter Blake, Ruben Flores (participated virtually), Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil.

Some of the key issues discussed during the debate included the budget and city spending, including specific projects and investments. The forum included topics for all candidates to comment on and individual questions. The event also included a speed round, which directed the candidates to answer in a single word and resulted in a mixed bag of interesting answers.

When asked who had read and reviewed the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 adopted budget, only some of the candidates confirmed they’ve studied the hefty 276-page document. Kempf, Pudwill, Rounaghi and Weil all answered yes, while Blake, Flores and Orgill had not.

In a follow-up question to verify their answer and test their memory, they were asked to write down the amount of the adopted budget. All candidates answered within close range of the $125 million.

In another question testing their budgetary knowledge, Zeiter asked the candidates what the city’s two biggest sources of revenue are (after property taxes, which accounts for more than half the city’s revenue).

Blake, the first to answer the question, said he had no idea.

“We spend tens of millions of dollars for people that handle all of these matters,” he said.

Zeiter pushed back, saying many residents want to know that even if their councilmembers don’t do an in-depth analysis, they can figure out the “big things” in a budget.

“I have no interest in it,” replied Blake, indicating that he trusts staff to do their job and make decisions based off their analysis.

Most of the other candidates correctly answered TOT and sales tax. Flores guessed sales tax and parking funds.

Rounaghi was later asked about his background evaluating budgets and what he found to be wasteful and/or excessive, since he’s previously commented about reviewing the 787-page, $8.8 billion Orange County budget.

He reviews every item that comes before the board and makes his recommendations to the supervisor about each, he explained. As an example of what he found, Rounaghi identified several specific no-bid contracts that should have gone out for a competitive bidding process.

Zeiter pressed him on any other financial or budget analysis experience, and Rounaghi mentioned some college classes, but acknowledged he doesn’t have an accounting or specific financial background.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about critical thinking: Being able to read a document and look at what’s between the lines. And that’s the background that I have,” Rounaghi said. “The ability to think critically and really dive deep into documents, and look at policy and make strong recommendations.”

Later in the discussion, Orgill suggested the city take a departmental approach to the budget. Every department comes forward with their budget requests, which should be analyzed prior to assembling the overall budget, he explained.

“I think that that really gives you an opportunity to kind of get a much more granular approach to see where dollars are (being used),” he said.

Photos courtesy of the candidates, or City of Laguna Beach, or by Mary Hurlbut

City Council candidates (top row, L-R) Peter Blake, Ruben Flores, and Sue Kempf; (bottom row, L-R) Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil

Several questions focused on funding for specific projects or what each candidate would invest in.

Again testing their fiscal memory, the candidates were asked how much the city has budgeted to convert the Forest Avenue Promenade into a permanent plaza ($1.7 million included in the current fiscal year’s adopted budget). While most estimated in the range of $2 to $5 million, Orgill’s $20 million guess was notably disproportionate.

In a related question, Pudwill was the only candidate that was unsure about making the Promenade permanent, while the others were all in support of the idea.

Replying to an individual question regarding the city’s use of $1.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase 31796 South Coast Highway (currently occupied by Laguna Beach Dental Group) for a new South Laguna fire station, Kempf said the funds are allowed for infrastructure.

“We did use that and I think that was appropriate,” she said.

Another issue worth investing in, particularly to investigate local solutions, is dealing with climate change, Kempf said, answering her individual question about whether state mandates line up with current energy resources.

“This is just going to be a very hard and challenging problem,” she said. “As a councilmember, I can tell you that I worry about that, just like I worry about fires. These are going to be the existential problems of our generation and further generations. I think we just need to do the best that we can do.”

They have to look at the issue on a wider scale when they consider the local predictions. They need to look into the future of the energy supply and how it’s going to modulate over time, Kempf said. She’s noted her and the current council’s work on investigating Community Choice Energy, in an effort to get “clean energy into the grid.”

She also supported electrifying the city’s vehicle fleet and adding solar power.

“I think we should do everything that we can,” Kempf said. “We’re already into climate change, we’re already there. And I think it’s just going to get worse for us. I think we have to be very vigilant and adaptable and flexible and watch what’s happening in the world around us.”

Related to another big investment, most of the candidates opposed the idea of using the St. Catherine of Siena School property, which the city is in the process of purchasing, as city hall offices for employees and/or a police substation.

To some degree, Flores, Kempf, Orgill and Pudwill agreed that they weren’t in favor of the concept. Rounaghi said he’d “probably oppose,” but he’d need to review a master plan first. Blake and Weil were the only voices of support for the idea.

During his individual question later in the forum, Blake explained his reasoning.

“I don’t see St. Catherine’s…as a place to move city hall,” he clarified. But there will be employees there simply because “somebody’s got to run a facility that large.”

The police substation at the property should be considered, he added.

“It’s a great idea because it allows the South Laguna public to be safe and feel safe,” Blake said.

It will drop the amount of time that it takes police officers to respond to calls, he added.

Noting issues about crime and homelessness, during another individual question, Kling asked how Blake will work to continue to ensure criminals are arrested and the homeless population does not once again expand beyond the city’s ability to manage.

Blake noted his work on the issue over the last several years, including hosting seminars that brought together local leaders and officials involved in homelessness.

“I did everything I could in this community, which was a crackdown in making sure that nobody ever felt comfortable in this town,” Blake said. As councilmembers, they need to emphasize that crime won’t be tolerated. “We go down into town every single day and let these people know that they are not welcome here under any circumstances.”

It’s a problem and several state politicians won’t stand up and say that, he said.

“They keep trying to talk compassionately rather than dealing with the issue objectively,” Blake commented.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City council candidates answered questions focused on the budget, projects and business connections

Other individual questions focused on the candidate’s professional or personal connections and their business management.

Orgill was asked about his own professional history and the potential conflicts that could arise on the dais. He had a “falling out” with Hotel Laguna developer Mo Honarkar, which may eventually lead to litigation, Kling pointed out. He asked if Orgill would be able to objectively review the project on its merits and not his relationship to Honarkar.

“That’s a fair question,” Orgill answered. “Two things: There are a lot of important issues that we’re going to be facing over the next several years in town. Secondly: Yes, I do have a dispute with Mo and once that’s resolved, then I’ll be able to vote on this project. I look forward to anybody that wants to invest money in the community. I think most of his ideas with Hotel Laguna were great ideas and I look forward to the completion of that project.”

If Honarkar comes forward with another project, Orgill has no issue in hearing it out, he said.

“I’m all about raising the bar in Laguna Beach and I understand the value of that level of tourism that it brings,” he said.

Weil’s individual question was related to how his personal life could impact his work on council, pointing out that he’s the son-in-law of Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, who have been active in the community and Laguna Beach politics. Kling asked Weil how residents could be assured that he will exercise independent judgment on city matters and not be unduly influenced by his connection to the prominent local family.

His in-laws are longtime upstanding citizens in the community, Weil answered, and they’ve done a lot of work to benefit the city and local nonprofits. They also have their own viewpoints on local matters, he added.

“They’re just like any other residents. They all have opinions and I listen to all of them,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I interpret the information, I bring it in to myself, and I make my own judgement and answers.”

Flores answered a question related to concerns about the management of his own businesses’ financial history and how that might transfer to his work on the city budget. He’ll work closely with city staff and gather community feedback to ensure fiscal oversight, Flores commented.

“I would absolutely work with the city and work with the residents to make that budget what it should be for the citizens,” he said. “I believe too long this city has been run for tourists and I would make sure that we are flipping that coin.”

Laguna Nursery has moved locations and retail can be a difficult venture, he admitted, but he’s trying to service the community.

There was some back-and-forth commentary as Blake responded, noting he also owns a local business, but doesn’t owe money.

Claims of not paying rent are misinformation, Flores replied.

In one of his individual questions, Pudwill was asked about running his platform of civility and decorum, while he’s called residents who have disagreed with him on the social neighborhood app Nextdoor “unsavory” names like “extremist” and “racist.”

He’s a very calm person, Pudwill answered, and things come across differently in writing and in person.

“Yes, I have taken on people that I felt were being rude and racist, so I don’t really have a problem with that – in that, if they are going to be rude and racist that…should be pointed out, their behavior needs to be pointed out,” he said.

Orgill also mentioned working with the community when he explained his idea for a “tourist management plan” that would aim to manage tourism and minimize the adverse impact on residents. They need to look at all the plans integrated into the land use elements in the general plan. Some documents haven’t been updated in 20 years, he noted.

“The biggest impact that we have in our city is tourism, but we have no plan to deal with it,” Orgill said.

To start work on it, as a community, they need to ask themselves some questions.

“What’s our target number? What are we comfortable with?” he asked. “Data tells us that when the residents are happy, tourists are happy. So we would understand that and some of those essential, top-end questions: When is enough, enough? How much traffic are we willing to deal with? What are some of the solutions?”

Visit Laguna should play a huge role in the implementation of the plan, and that includes sharing some of the costs, he added. The company should also look into transitioning into more of a stewardship role, Orgill said.

Other yes/no questions focused on the initiatives on the ballot in the upcoming election.

All but two candidates said they don’t support measure S (an ordinance that would amend city code to create a minimum wage and workplace standards and protections for hotel employees). Rounaghi said it’s up for the voters to decide and declined to answer when pushed to share his position on the issue. Pudwill noted that he needed more information before deciding, “it’s a maybe,” he said.

Every candidate opposed measure R, an ordinance that would create a hotel development overlay zoning district and require voter approval of hotel development projects.

Blake, Orgill, Pudwill and Weil all supported city council term limits, while Kempf, Flores and Rounaghi opposed the idea. Both Blake and Weil also added that they preferred allowing more than the two terms max suggested in the question.

Other questions covered the city’s unfunded pension liability, homelessness and crime, costly consultants, digital COVID-19 vaccine passports, affordable housing, Measure Q, climate change, working with federal agencies when panga boats wash ashore, council meeting attendance and a potential nominal trolley rider fee.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.