 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

SchoolPower brings back the action with Dodgeball XI

SchoolPower announced the return of its much-loved Dodgeball Tournament for the 11th year. Community members are encouraged to bring the whole family to cheer on the teams on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS). The action begins at 2 p.m. and lasts well into the evening. Festivities include food, games, face painting and more.

This year’s tournament will feature four player divisions of students in third grade and up from all four local schools. More than 50 teams have been hard at work practicing their skills and designing fun costumes to fit their creative team names like Daj Mabal, Top Guns and Dodger Dogs. Prizes are given for best costume in each division, and division champions will be awarded $500 to be donated to a Laguna Beach Unified School program of their choice.

SchoolPower Champs

Click on the photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

“Ball Dogs,” 4th-5th Grade Division Champs, 2019

This year’s tournament is sponsored by Hueston Hennigan with additional support from Kimball Orthodontics, Ballesteros Group, Meital Taub Luxury Group, Hobie and The Ranch.

Visit www.lbschoolpower.org/dodgeballfor sponsorship opportunities and a full schedule of times and divisions.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

SchoolPower Costume Winners

Click on the photo for a larger image

Photo by Blue Sky’s Studio Photography

“Balls of Cereal,” 6th-8th Grade Costume Winners, 2019

SchoolPower is the parent volunteer-based, non-profit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981. SchoolPower’s mission is to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Through SchoolPower grants, the Family Resource Center, and the After School Program, SchoolPower supports academics, athletics, visual and performing arts, music, student experiences, social and emotional wellness and community connections. Learn more about SchoolPower at www.lbschoolpower.org.

 

